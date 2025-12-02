NPBFX Wins 'Most Trusted Execution Broker 2025' at the TrustFinance Performance Awards

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustFinance proudly announces NPBFX as the winner of the Most Trusted Execution Broker 2025 award at the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025 . This recognition honours NPBFX's exceptional commitment to transparency, execution quality, and technological innovation, which have earned the trust of traders worldwide.

Trust and Technology at the Core of Every Trade

TrustFinance

Founded in 1996, NPBFX has built its reputation on providing traders with fair, fast, and transparent market access. Operating on a direct STP (Straight Through Processing) model, the company ensures all client orders are executed directly with liquidity providers, eliminating conflicts of interest and guaranteeing true market pricing.

The Most Trusted Execution Broker 2025 award highlights NPBFX's long-standing dedication to creating a client-focused and ethically driven brokerage environment. Through advanced execution systems, enhanced transparency tools, and strengthened customer support, the company continues to set benchmarks for reliability and trust in the global forex industry.

"We are proud to be recognised by TrustFinance as the 'Most Trusted Execution Broker 2025.' This award reaffirms our dedication to providing traders with the highest standards of trust, technology, and execution quality at NPBFX," said Alena Toneva, NPBFX Team.

Delivering Precision, Reliability, and Transparency

In the past year, NPBFX has implemented several key initiatives to strengthen its trading environment. These include upgrading execution infrastructure for near-instant order processing, expanding real-time transparency tools for clients, and introducing new data protection and risk management measures. The company's multilingual customer service team also achieved record satisfaction levels, reflecting its commitment to personalised, high-quality support.

"NPBFX represents the values at the heart of the TrustFinance Awards — transparency, reliability, and innovation," said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance. "Their dedication to fair execution and client trust sets a strong example for the entire forex industry."

About NPBFX

NPBFX is an international broker providing access to global financial markets through advanced trading technologies and transparent execution. Founded in 1996, the company operates under a direct STP model that connects traders directly to liquidity providers without dealer intervention. NPBFX offers trading across forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and CFDs, serving both retail and institutional clients around the world. With nearly three decades of experience, NPBFX continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted, innovative, and client-oriented broker.

About the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025

The TrustFinance Performance Awards recognise financial institutions and innovators that demonstrate outstanding achievements in transparency, customer satisfaction, and responsible innovation. Each year, winners are selected based on verified performance data, client feedback, and their contribution to building greater trust across global financial markets.

Contact

TrustFinance Awards Team

TrustFinance

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835028/TrustFinance_Awards.jpg

SOURCE TrustFinance