TrustFinance Announces Winners of the Performance Awards 2025, Recognizing Global Leaders in Finance
Dec 02, 2025, 22:00 ET
SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustFinance has officially announced the winners of the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025, celebrating outstanding financial companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and transparency across the global financial industry.
Now in its fourth year, the TrustFinance Awards have become a respected benchmark for integrity in finance. The program honours organisations that lead with responsible business practices, strong performance, and a commitment to building long-term trust with their clients. The 2025 edition continues this mission by highlighting companies that set a high standard for professionalism and ethical growth in an increasingly competitive financial landscape.
2025 Winners Across Six Award Categories
The Performance Awards 2025 recognise companies operating across TrustFinance's six official categories: Crypto, Financial, Forex, Media, Stock, and Technology. This year's winners include:
Crypto Category
- BYDFi — Trusted Exchange Award
- Connectee — Most Trusted Crypto Ecosystem Platform
- Coincheck — Japan's Leading Crypto Exchange 2025
- Binance — Global Excellence in Crypto Innovation 2025
- Kraken — Global Trust in Crypto Exchange Excellence
- OKX — Best Integrated Crypto and Web3 Ecosystem
- CoinGecko — Top Crypto Data and Analytics Platform 2025
- Bware Labs — Innovation in Blockchain Infrastructure 2025
Financial Category
- Ally Invest — Top Online Banking and Brokerage Platform 2025
- Fidelity Investments — Excellence in Investment and Asset Management 2025
- CommSec — Australia's Leading Investment Broker 2025
- Bolt — Best FinTech Payment Gateway 2025
- BridgerPay — Best Payment Orchestration Platform 2025
- Followme — Top Choice for Social Traders
Forex Category
- FBS — Worldwide Leading Broker 2025
- NPBFX — Most Trusted Execution Broker 2025
- KVB Prime Limited — Excellence in Trust and Security 2025
- Finalto — Top Trading Infrastructure and Liquidity Provider 2025
- B2Broker — Best Brokerage Technology Provider 2025
Media Category
- CNN — Most Influential Global Financial Media 2025
Stock Category
- Webull — Best Digital Stock and CFD Broker
- Charles Schwab — Excellence in Stock and Investment Brokerage
- Phillip Nova — Best Multi-Asset Broker
Technology Category
- Techysquad — Best Forex CRM Provider
- Sumsub — Outstanding KYC and Identity Verification Platform 2025
- Vneuron — Best RegTech and AML Compliance Software 2025
A Message from TrustFinance
"At TrustFinance, our mission is to support a more transparent and trustworthy financial ecosystem," said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance." The Performance Awards 2025 recognize companies that lead with responsibility and innovation. These organizations set strong examples for the entire industry and demonstrate how long-term trust and integrity are the foundation of sustainable success."
About the TrustFinance Awards
Launched in 2022, the TrustFinance Awards highlight excellence across the financial world. Winners are selected through a structured evaluation process that includes performance analysis, client feedback, transparency indicators, and compliance standards. The Awards span six main categories that reflect the diversity and evolution of the global financial sector.
The TrustFinance Awards program also includes the Community Choice Awards, where traders and investors cast votes for the companies and financial creators they trust the most.
About TrustFinance
TrustFinance is a global platform that helps traders and investors make informed decisions through verified reviews, trust scores, and detailed company insights. By promoting transparency and accountability, TrustFinance continues to redefine how trust is measured in the digital finance era.
For the full list of winners, users can visit www.trustfinance.com/awards
