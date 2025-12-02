TrustFinance Announces Winners of the Performance Awards 2025, Recognizing Global Leaders in Finance

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustFinance has officially announced the winners of the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025 , celebrating outstanding financial companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and transparency across the global financial industry.

TrustFinance TrustFinance

Now in its fourth year, the TrustFinance Awards have become a respected benchmark for integrity in finance. The program honours organisations that lead with responsible business practices, strong performance, and a commitment to building long-term trust with their clients. The 2025 edition continues this mission by highlighting companies that set a high standard for professionalism and ethical growth in an increasingly competitive financial landscape.

2025 Winners Across Six Award Categories

The Performance Awards 2025 recognise companies operating across TrustFinance's six official categories: Crypto, Financial, Forex, Media, Stock, and Technology. This year's winners include:

Crypto Category

BYDFi — Trusted Exchange Award

Connectee — Most Trusted Crypto Ecosystem Platform

Ecosystem Platform Coincheck — Japan's Leading Crypto Exchange 2025

Exchange 2025 Binance — Global Excellence in Crypto Innovation 2025

— Global Excellence in Innovation 2025 Kraken — Global Trust in Crypto Exchange Excellence

Exchange Excellence OKX — Best Integrated Crypto and Web3 Ecosystem

and Web3 Ecosystem CoinGecko — Top Crypto Data and Analytics Platform 2025

Data and Analytics Platform 2025 Bware Labs — Innovation in Blockchain Infrastructure 2025

Financial Category

Ally Invest — Top Online Banking and Brokerage Platform 2025

Fidelity Investments — Excellence in Investment and Asset Management 2025

CommSec — Australia's Leading Investment Broker 2025

Bolt — Best FinTech Payment Gateway 2025

BridgerPay — Best Payment Orchestration Platform 2025

Followme — Top Choice for Social Traders

Forex Category

FBS — Worldwide Leading Broker 2025

NPBFX — Most Trusted Execution Broker 2025

KVB Prime Limited — Excellence in Trust and Security 2025

Finalto — Top Trading Infrastructure and Liquidity Provider 2025

B2Broker — Best Brokerage Technology Provider 2025

Media Category

CNN — Most Influential Global Financial Media 2025

Stock Category

Webull — Best Digital Stock and CFD Broker

Charles Schwab — Excellence in Stock and Investment Brokerage

Phillip Nova — Best Multi-Asset Broker

Technology Category

Techysquad — Best Forex CRM Provider

Sumsub — Outstanding KYC and Identity Verification Platform 2025

Vneuron — Best RegTech and AML Compliance Software 2025

A Message from TrustFinance

"At TrustFinance, our mission is to support a more transparent and trustworthy financial ecosystem," said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance." The Performance Awards 2025 recognize companies that lead with responsibility and innovation. These organizations set strong examples for the entire industry and demonstrate how long-term trust and integrity are the foundation of sustainable success."

About the TrustFinance Awards

Launched in 2022, the TrustFinance Awards highlight excellence across the financial world. Winners are selected through a structured evaluation process that includes performance analysis, client feedback, transparency indicators, and compliance standards. The Awards span six main categories that reflect the diversity and evolution of the global financial sector.

The TrustFinance Awards program also includes the Community Choice Awards, where traders and investors cast votes for the companies and financial creators they trust the most.

About TrustFinance

TrustFinance is a global platform that helps traders and investors make informed decisions through verified reviews, trust scores, and detailed company insights. By promoting transparency and accountability, TrustFinance continues to redefine how trust is measured in the digital finance era.

For the full list of winners, users can visit www.trustfinance.com/awards

Contact:

TrustFinance Awards Team

TrustFinance

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835009/TFN_Perfomance_Award.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835010/TFN_Awards_2025.jpg

SOURCE TrustFinance