NPC leaders demand accountability for murder of Mexican journalist Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the murder of Mexican journalist Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez, whose body was discovered Saturday after being reported missing on July 5.

"We are outraged and deeply saddened by the murder of journalist Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez, a staff reporter working in western Mexico for the national newspaper La Jornada. State authorities believe his killing was in response to his work as a journalist, according to his newspaper. He was last seen working in Xalisco, a town in Nayarit state that has ties to heroin and opium smuggling rings.

"It is imperative that Mexican authorities find and prosecute the killers of Sánchez Iñiguez, not just for the sake of justice for Sánchez Iñiguez and his family, but also to push back on the culture of impunity that has spread far and wide across Mexico.

"Sánchez Iñiguez is one of two media workers reported missing in Nayarit this week alone: Osiris Maldonado, who previously worked with La Jornada, has not been seen since he left for work on July 3, according to media reports. Another journalist, Jonathan Lora Ramirez, has been found alive after being illegally detained by two hooded, armed men."

"Criminals and corrupt officials need to know the Mexican government prioritizes holding accountable those who threaten, harass or kill journalists. Concrete action is needed if the culture of impunity is ever going to end."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Press contact: Bill McCarren, National Press Club, [email protected], (202) 662-7534

SOURCE National Press Club