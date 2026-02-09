NPC Statement on the Sentencing of Journalist and Publisher Jimmy Lai

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. released the following statement:

"Issuing a 20-year sentence to journalist and publisher Jimmy Lai today is a grave affront to press freedom and the fundamental rights that underpin open societies.

Mr. Lai is not being punished for committing a crime. He is being punished for publishing, for dissenting and for refusing to abandon the principles of a free press. Today's action sends a chilling signal to journalists worldwide: Truth-telling can be met with imprisonment and accountability journalism carries extraordinary personal risk.

Mr. Lai, the 78-year-old founder of Apple Daily, was convicted under Hong Kong's national security law in December following a trial conducted without a jury. His publishing activity and public commentary were central to the case. The 20-year sentence handed down Sunday evening equates to a life sentence for Mr. Lai.

Mr. Lai's case stands as a stark example of how legal systems can be weaponized to silence independent journalism by punishing those who dare to report, publish and speak freely.

The National Press Club affirms unequivocally that journalism is not a crime. The work of informing the public, questioning power and defending democratic values must never be treated as a threat.

The international community must not look away. Governments, democratic institutions and press freedom advocates have a responsibility to speak out forcefully and consistently against the persecution of journalists and to demand the immediate release of Jimmy Lai.

What happens to Jimmy Lai matters not only to Hong Kong, but to journalists and citizens around the world who depend on a free and independent press to safeguard democracy."

