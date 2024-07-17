NPI Introduces NPI Vantage™ Pro, The Essential IT Procurement Platform

Empowering IT Procurement Professionals to Maximize Value and Eliminate Overspending

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPI, a leading provider of data-driven IT procurement intelligence and advisory services, today announced the launch of NPI Vantage™ Pro, a revolutionary management, planning and intelligence platform designed by and for IT procurement professionals. Through guided workflow tools and AI-powered vendor and pricing data, NPI Vantage Pro enables enterprises to manage their growing tech renewal portfolios and proactively prepare for vendor negotiations, giving IT buyers the advantage they need to negotiate the best possible deal on purchases and renewals. The combination of NPI's market-leading price benchmark analysis with NPI Vantage Pro drives 25 to 30 percent savings (and more), and enables confident purchasing at speed.

Founded in 2003, NPI has been at the forefront of helping large enterprises eliminate blind spots and level the playing field in IT procurement. As tech category spend grows in volume and business criticality, NPI's mission has never been more crucial. Over the next 12 months, enterprises will overpay for more than 85% of their IT purchases due to inconsistent pricing, complex vendor licensing, aggressive negotiation tactics and autopilot subscription renewals. NPI Vantage Pro is purpose-built to solve this problem for IT procurement practitioners.

"NPI Vantage Pro is a culmination of our 21 years of experience in IT procurement intelligence," said Jon Winsett, CEO of NPI. "We understand the challenges faced by IT buyers in today's complex and dynamic landscape. NPI Vantage Pro empowers organizations to proactively plan and prepare for vendor negotiations, ensuring they receive maximum value for every IT budget dollar invested. IT buyers can boost knowledge, confidence, cycle times, and savings by leveraging this game-changing platform in combination with NPI's transaction-level price benchmark analysis and negotiation intel."

Key features of NPI Vantage Pro include:

Supplier Dynamics ™ : Vendor-specific insights into negotiation behavior, pricing trends, and purchase complexity.

™ Vendor-specific insights into negotiation behavior, pricing trends, and purchase complexity. Supplier Risk: AI-powered at-a-glance supplier risk assessment in four key categories: Supply Chain, Cybersecurity, ESG, and DEI.

AI-powered at-a-glance supplier risk assessment in four key categories: Supply Chain, Cybersecurity, ESG, and DEI. Supplier IQ ™ : AI-powered Supplier Briefings to inform the buyer's understanding of vendor motivations at the negotiation table. Each Supplier Briefing synthesizes current information on products and services, market position, financial performance, mergers/acquisitions/divestitures, and management or workforce changes.

™ AI-powered Supplier Briefings to inform the buyer's understanding of vendor motivations at the negotiation table. Each Supplier Briefing synthesizes current information on products and services, market position, financial performance, mergers/acquisitions/divestitures, and management or workforce changes. Smart Calendar: A calendered view of all upcoming renewals, purchases, and tasks integrated with market behavior insights to enhance deal management and prioritization. Customizable task allocation and management, notifications and alerts keep buying teams aligned and on schedule.

A calendered view of all upcoming renewals, purchases, and tasks integrated with market behavior insights to enhance deal management and prioritization. Customizable task allocation and management, notifications and alerts keep buying teams aligned and on schedule. Spend Visibility: Visualizations of complex spending data to identify and prioritize cost optimization and strategic sourcing opportunities.

NPI Vantage Pro is available as an upgrade to NPI's core price benchmark analysis subscription. By combining NPI Vantage Pro with NPI's $250B+ of aggregated market intelligence and vendor-agnostic insights, NPI's clients are achieving world-class IT procurement outcomes.

About NPI

NPI is a premier provider of data driven intelligence and tech-enabled services designed specifically to assist large enterprises with IT procurement cost optimization. NPI delivers transaction-level price benchmark analysis, license and service optimization analysis, and vendor-specific negotiation intel that enables IT buying teams to drive material savings and measurable ROI. NPI analyzes billions of dollars in spend each year for clients spanning all industries that invest heavily in IT. NPI also offers software license audit and telecom carrier agreement optimization services. For more information, visit www.npifinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

