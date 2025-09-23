NPI Partners with Teem to Deliver Advanced Software Rationalization Insights

Partnership strengthens NPI's ability to cut software waste with embedded AI-powered insights

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NPI , a leading provider of data-driven IT procurement intelligence and advisory solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Teem , an AI-powered ProcureTech innovator specializing in application rationalization. Together, the two companies are helping enterprises eliminate waste and regain control over sprawling software estates.

Through this collaboration, NPI has embedded Teem-powered Product Redundancy Reports directly into its Fair Market Value (FMV) deliverables for eligible NPI Vantage subscribers who opt in. This integration equips users with deeper visibility into overlap and inefficiency across their IT portfolios – helping them make smarter, more cost-effective decisions. It enhances NPI's core strength in vendor price benchmarking with a new layer of insight into application-level spend and usage. Importantly, it gives IT buyers additional supplier negotiation leverage as they identify similar functionality already within their own portfolio.

"Application sprawl is out of control and enterprises are more than ready to rein it in. NPI is here to turn that urgency into impact," said Jon Winsett, CEO of NPI. "This partnership expands our application rationalization firepower – equipping clients to pinpoint inefficiencies and act with precision."

Key Benefits for Clients

Identify, rationalize, and eliminate redundant or underutilized applications through deep-dive analysis

Enable quick and easy leverage building for last-mile vendor negotiations

Prevent application sprawl before it impacts cost and performance

Drive measurable savings and efficiency across the IT spend lifecycle

By embedding Teem's AI-driven insights directly into FMV deliverables, NPI accelerates vendor discovery and feature-function mapping – delivering insights that would take weeks using traditional research methods. As legacy research models fall short in today's fast-moving IT landscape, NPI and Teem are helping enterprise buyers move faster towards a zero-waste IT ecosystem.

"This partnership allows Teem's insights to reach more enterprise buyers, delivered seamlessly through NPI's strong market presence," said Ben Mappen, CEO of Teem. "Together, we enable organizations to take a smarter, more proactive approach to managing their software estates and IT vendor relationships."

Learn more about NPI's application rationalization services and NPI Vantage .

About NPI

NPI is the premier provider of data, services and tools to help large enterprises identify and eliminate overspending on IT purchases. NPI delivers transaction-level price benchmark analysis, license and service optimization analysis, and vendor-specific negotiation intel that enables IT buying teams to drive material savings and measurable ROI. NPI analyzes billions of dollars in spend each year for clients spanning all industries that invest heavily in technology. NPI also offers software audit, audit defense, and asset management services. For more information, visit www.npifinancial.com and follow on LinkedIn .

About Teem

Teem uses AI to automate application rationalization, eliminate redundant tools, and proactively consolidate your vendor portfolio. By continuously benchmarking your software stack against market alternatives, Teem surfaces immediate opportunities to reduce costs and complexity. The result is streamlined procurement, clearer visibility into software spend, and optimized technology investments across your enterprise. Learn more at https://www.teem.finance.

