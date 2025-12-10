NPI Named a 2025/26 ProcureTech100 Innovator

Vantage Pro recognized as a top 100 digital procurement solution

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NPI, a leading provider of data-driven IT procurement intelligence and advisory solutions, today announced its selection to the 2025/26 ProcureTech100, the annual list celebrating the 100 most pioneering digital procurement solutions shaping the future of the industry.

Now in its fifth year, the ProcureTech100 enters a new chapter as Art of Procurement takes over stewardship of the highly respected, peer-driven program. The 2025/26 list was selected by a panel of executive judges representing procurement leaders, innovators, and practitioners from around the world.

As the market's leading source of data-driven IT pricing and negotiation intelligence, NPI created Vantage Pro – the purpose-built platform enterprise IT procurement teams rely on including many of the Fortune 500. Since the platform's launch, NPI continues to deliver new innovative capabilities that are transforming how enterprise IT buyers build leverage and negotiate world-class deals with tech vendors. Developed in collaboration with NPI's strategic clients, and backed by a team of over 300 consultants, analysts and vendor-specific subject matter experts, the Vantage Pro platform helps IT procurement teams drive hero-status savings on billions of dollars in tech spend.

"We're thrilled to be named to the ProcureTech100," said Jon Winsett, CEO of NPI. "This recognition validates the work we do every day to give sourcing leaders the intelligence, leverage, and clarity they need in an increasingly volatile IT market. Procurement is entering a new era, and we're proud to build the solutions that help enterprises negotiate smarter and manage IT spend with confidence. Congratulations to all the companies on this year's list."

The official announcement of this year's 100 providers took place during a live webinar on December 9 at 11:00 AM ET. The 2025/26 ProcureTech100 Yearbook was also released during the event, offering insights into the technologies and emerging trends reshaping procurement.

To access a recording of the webinar, please visit: https://www.airmeet.com/e/49f23980-b4ef-11f0-a353-831dca50c72a.

About NPI

NPI is the premier provider of data, services and tools to help large enterprises identify and eliminate overspending on IT purchases. NPI delivers transaction-level price benchmark analysis, license and service optimization analysis, and vendor-specific negotiation intel that enables IT buying teams to drive material savings and measurable ROI. NPI analyzes billions of dollars in spend each year for clients spanning all industries that invest heavily in technology. NPI also offers software audit, audit defense, and asset management services. For more information, visit www.npifinancial.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About the ProcureTech100

The ProcureTech100 identifies and celebrates the most innovative digital procurement solutions worldwide. Now led by Art of Procurement, the program highlights the technologies and companies shaping the future of procurement across categories including automation, intelligence, supplier engagement, risk, and sustainability. Learn more at https://www.procuretech100.com/.

