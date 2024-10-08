NPI Named to Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know List for 2024

Recognized for leadership in IT procurement and the launch of its innovative platform, NPI Vantage™ Pro

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPI, a leading provider of data-driven IT procurement intelligence and advisory solutions, has been named to the prestigious 50 Providers to Know list by Spend Matters. Now in its 11th year, this list highlights the top performers and emerging leaders in the supply chain and procurement sector, recognizing companies that deliver exceptional value and innovation.

"NPI excels as a service-led IT spend optimization vendor with over 21 years of experience, offering personalized consultancy and tailored procurement solutions. By combining SaaS management, cost optimization and strategic vendor insights, NPI helps large enterprises navigate complex IT procurement challenges, leveraging deep expertise and proprietary intelligence to optimize spend across SaaS, hardware and professional services," said Meena Ibrahim, Research Analyst, Spend Matters.

Spend Matters tracks over 1,500 providers in the procurement and supply chain technology and services sectors. Each year, the 50 Providers to Know list highlights the best-in-class companies that are driving innovation and setting industry benchmarks. These organizations are recognized for leading the way in cutting-edge procurement technologies and services. The selection process is rigorous, with Spend Matters' analyst team independently choosing the top vendors after multiple rounds of debate, evaluating factors such as innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery.

"Being named to the Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know list is a true honor and reflects our steadfast commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive enterprise IT procurement excellence," said Jon Winsett, CEO of NPI. "It's also a testament to our exceptional team of analysts, subject matter experts, and technologists, whose expertise and dedication set the standard in our industry."

This recognition comes on the heels of the introduction of NPI's newest offering, NPI Vantage Pro, a cutting-edge management, planning, and intelligence platform specifically designed by and for IT procurement professionals. Equipped with guided workflow tools and AI-powered vendor and pricing data, NPI Vantage Pro helps enterprises manage their expanding tech renewal portfolios and proactively prepare for vendor negotiations. This empowers IT buyers with the insights needed to secure the best possible deals on purchases and renewals. The platform integrates with NPI's market-leading price benchmark analysis, giving procurement teams a decisive edge in negotiations. NPI Vantage Pro drives 25 to 30 percent savings (and more) and enables confident purchasing at speed.

Learn about NPI and NPI Vantage Pro here.

About NPI

NPI is the premier provider of data, services and tools to help large enterprises identify and eliminate overspending on IT purchases. NPI delivers transaction-level price benchmark analysis, license and service optimization analysis, and vendor-specific negotiation intel that enables IT buying teams to drive material savings and measurable ROI. NPI analyzes billions of dollars in spend each year for clients spanning all industries that invest heavily in IT. NPI also offers software license audit and telecom carrier agreement optimization services. For more information, visit www.npifinancial.com and follow on LinkedIn.

SOURCE NPI