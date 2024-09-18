NRC Authorizes FPL's Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant to Operate for Another 20 Years

Following a rigorous application process, Florida Power & Light Company's Turkey Point Units 3 and 4 have been granted approval to operate for an additional 20 years.

A major economic asset for South Florida , the facility will continue to provide safe, clean and reliable energy for FPL customers into the 2050s.

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved the subsequent license renewal for Florida Power & Light Company's (FPL) Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4, enabling the continued safe operation of these units through 2052 and 2053, respectively. This significant approval ensures that the nuclear facility will continue to provide reliable, low-cost and clean energy to FPL customers for the next three decades.

"This approval demonstrates our commitment to working with stakeholders to ensure that we can continue to deliver safe, reliable and clean energy to our customers for decades to come," said Armando Pimentel, FPL president and chief executive officer. "Turkey Point is an integral part of the local economy and an essential part of FPL's fuel mix."

Clean and reliable electricity

Turkey Point Unit 3 began commercial operation in 1972, followed by Unit 4 in 1973. Located 25 miles south of Miami, the site sits on 11,000 acres of land dominated by protected mangrove swamps and 168 linear miles of cooling canals. Generating enough energy to power the equivalent of nearly 1 million homes and businesses, the facility plays a pivotal role in maintaining grid stability, supporting Florida's growing population and providing a habitat for the threatened American crocodile and other native species.

Turkey Point initially made history in December 2019 as the first nuclear plant in the United States to receive subsequent license renewal approval for an additional 20 years; however, in 2022, the NRC concluded that its general environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act required additional information and, consequently, resetting the previous operating license expiration dates of 2032 and 2033. Since then, FPL completed the rigorous reapplication process, providing additional documents for a site-specific environmental impact statement that led to restoring the initial subsequent license approval.

Nuclear power plants have one of the lowest impacts on the environment of any energy source as they produce zero carbon emissions. Nuclear power comprises 20% of the company's fuel mix and is the second largest energy source in Florida.

"This approval is the culmination of rigorous efforts to meet and exceed regulatory expectations," said Turkey Point Site Vice President Mike Strope. "Our team demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise throughout the reapplication process, ensuring that the safe and reliable operation of Turkey Point continues to play a critical role in supplying zero-emissions electricity to FPL customers."

Economic engine for the local community

Turkey Point is a substantial economic contributor, providing approximately 700 permanent jobs and an additional 2,800 jobs during outage operations. The plant pays more than $37 million in property taxes each year, supporting the local economy, community and public services.

Environmental commitment

Turkey Point's operational excellence extends beyond power generation, highlighted by its Crocodile Monitoring Program, which played a crucial role in reclassifying the American crocodile from endangered to threatened by preserving and creating suitable habitat for the species.

Another major environmental initiative currently under construction at the site is the FPL Clean Water Recovery Center. The facility, built in partnership with Miami-Dade County, will further treat and reuse up to 15 million gallons of reclaimed water per day from the county to cool the natural gas plant at FPL's Turkey Point Clean Energy Center. One of the largest reuse projects in the state, the center is scheduled to be operational in the coming months. The center will provide a cost-effective way to reuse and recycle treated wastewater that would otherwise be discarded and conserve the need for groundwater from the Floridan Aquifer.

Ongoing subsequent license renewal applications

In addition to Turkey Point, the company's St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant and the Point Beach Nuclear Power Plant, owned by FPL's sister affiliate NextEra Energy Resources, are currently undergoing their subsequent license renewal application processes, reinforcing the company's commitment to reliable, low-cost and clean energy solutions.

