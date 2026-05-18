NRC Issues Environmental Assessment with 'Finding of No Significant Impact' for Dow and X-energy's Proposed Advanced Nuclear Project in Texas

Represents a key milestone on the project's NRC Construction Permit Application

Project supported by U.S. DOE's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program

MIDLAND, Mich. and ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") has completed its Environmental Assessment ("EA") for Dow (NYSE: DOW) and X-energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: XE) Construction Permit Application ("CPA") for a proposed advanced nuclear project in Seadrift, Texas. The NRC's review was completed ahead of schedule following a comprehensive independent analysis by the NRC, concluding with a Finding of No Significant Impact ("FONSI").

Long Mott Generating Station is being developed through Dow's wholly owned subsidiary, Long Mott Energy, LLC under the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP). The proposed project would provide both electricity and high-temperature industrial steam to Dow's UCC Seadrift Operations, powering the production of more than 4 billion pounds of materials per year. Once complete, Long Mott Generating Station is expected to be the first grid-scale advanced nuclear reactor deployed to serve an industrial site in North America.

The FONSI conclusion on the EA follows an extensive independent analysis by NRC staff, evaluating potential impacts to air quality, water resources, and local species habitats under globally recognized safety and environmental standards. The NRC completed its environmental review in under one year, benefiting from X-energy's pre-licensing work on its XE-100 small modular reactor, and a comprehensive CPA submittal that meets the federal requirements for the protection of public health, safety, and the environment.

Dow and X-energy's CPA included a 1,000+ page Environmental Report supported by year-long field surveys, groundwater monitoring wells with 12 months of water quality measurements, and engagement with multiple state agencies including the Texas Historical Commission, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Texas General Land Office. Throughout the project, Dow and X-energy have taken a proactive approach to environmental mitigation by identifying sensitive habitats before finalizing the site layout, proposing facility siting to avoid impacts to protected resources, and designing around environmental constraints rather than mitigating for them after the fact.

"This is a significant milestone for the Long Mott Energy project, and we appreciate the comprehensive and efficient manner in which the NRC conducted its assessment," said Edward Stones, business vice president, Energy & Climate, Dow. "We are another step closer to expanding access to safe, clean, reliable, cost-competitive nuclear energy in the U.S."

"This approval establishes a replicable pathway for increased efficiency in the licensing process, built through years of preparation to demonstrate the strong safety profile of our technology," said Dragan Popovic, chief global operating officer at X-energy. "There are no shortcuts in nuclear safety. Every efficiency has to be earned, and it begins with a complete, high-quality application and technology designed to be intrinsically safe."

Since 2018, X-energy, and subsequently Dow, have worked with the NRC through extensive pre-application engagement to demonstrate the XE-100's safety profile. This technical foundation helps enable a predictable, well-defined regulatory process focused on site-specific factors rather than fundamental reactor safety questions, creating opportunities for enhanced efficiency throughout the licensing process.

X-energy's XE-100 is an 80 MW high-temperature gas-cooled reactor designed to enable a minimal environmental footprint. The reactor's helium coolant does not become radioactive during operation, eliminating entire categories of radiological considerations and adverse environmental impacts. Minimal water requirements eliminate major aquatic ecosystem impacts, and the absence of cooling towers or water intake structures reduces both visual and environmental disruption, as well as site impact during construction. These design characteristics enable exceptional environmental protection while delivering reliable, clean energy for industrial applications.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, customer-focused innovation and leading business positions enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 29 countries and employ approximately 34,600 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $40 billion in 2025. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us at www.dow.com.

About X-energy

X-Energy, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation that is redefining the nuclear energy industry through its development of safer and more efficient advanced small modular nuclear reactors and proprietary fuel to deliver clean, safe, reliable energy that meet the demands of the modern economy. X-energy's simplified, modular, and intrinsically safe SMR design expands applications and markets for deployment of nuclear technology and drives enhanced safety, lower cost and faster construction timelines when compared with other SMRs and conventional nuclear.

For further information, please contact:

Rachelle Schikorra

989.513.8598

[email protected]

Robert McEntyre

240.673.6565

[email protected]

X: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

®™ Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company