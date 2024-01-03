NRF 2024: DENSO Identifies Retail Solutions with Ultra-Precise Microlocation Technology

Leading mobility supplier to connect with potential partners, customers as it demos automotive-grade tech, reimagined for retail

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, will exhibit at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show (Booth #767) from January 14-16, where it will showcase cutting-edge automotive technologies applied to the retail world.

A Hyper-Accurate Positioning Solution, Benefitting Retailers and Shoppers

DENSO experts will showcase the company's microlocation technology, which automakers currently use to offer hands-free and secure vehicle access to users through their smartphone.

The team will provide a live demo of how this solution can be used in retail applications, supporting:

New digital capabilities for retailers. Think real-time operations management and precision marketing.

Think real-time operations management and precision marketing. Enhanced shopper experiences. Like customized offerings and frictionless checkout.

It is an opportunity to experience a novel solution that strengthens indoor positioning accuracy, promotes omnichannel interaction and offers in-store personalization at scale.

"Retailers are looking for a digital edge and our microlocation technology, refined through years of automotive R&D and implementation, can help them find it," said Richard Snow, director of New Business Development at DENSO. "That is why we are at NRF: to meet with potential technology partners and customers who share our desire to level up retail's digital transformation, optimizing retailer performance and improving shopping experiences."

Go here to learn more and contact our team for a meeting.

Don't Sweat Server Temperature Management with EdgeCool

DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., the company's aftermarket group, will be in the booth as well showcasing EdgeCool, a portable, highly efficient and self-contained temperature management system designed to cool rack-mounted computer servers and edge-of-network IT equipment.

The revolutionary IT cooling solution is infused with knowhow DENSO has cultivated over 70-plus years as an innovator of automotive thermal technologies. This translates to optimal reliability and versatility, making EdgeCool ideal for a variety of settings, from commercial to industrial, edge computing and retail spaces.

Automatic Data Capture Helps Retailers Leverage Innovative Technology

DENSO's Automation Solutions team will feature its leading automatic data capture technologies, representing the company's latest progression in the space since inventing the QR code 30 years ago.

The team will display advanced QR codes, high-speed RFID scanners and KYC (Know Your Customer) technology, which help retailers streamline operations management and improve customer experiences.

The team will also be active at the AIM booth (#2508) in the Foodservice Innovation Zone, where they will highlight the capabilities of a DENSO clean scanner made for environments where pathogen or infection control is a priority.

Together, the technologies support DENSO's efforts to explore new, non-automotive areas as the company advances its Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

If you're interested in working at an innovation leader leveraging its existing expertise to launch into new business areas, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO