NRI Named a 2026 Best Workplace by Best Companies Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRI, a leading business and technology solutions consultancy, is proud to share that Best Companies Group has named NRI as a recipient of a 2026 America's Best Workplaces Award. The awards are held in partnership with BridgeTower Media.

America's Best Workplaces Awards identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment across the United States. It is a celebration of excellence in company culture that honors numerous employers and ranks the Top 10 workplaces in small, medium, large and enterprise business categories. Winners were previously recognized by Best Companies Group in at least one other data-driven recognition program.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

The rankings were determined using Best Companies Group's algorithm. The algorithm used data from each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as data from an employee survey that measured the employee experience. The overall scores determined which workplaces were recognized and which were ranked in the top of their category.

"The 2026 America's Best Workplaces are the best of the best in the United States. These businesses know that the people in their organizations are the key to their success, and they create environments that result in teamwork and excellence," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president of Best Companies Group + COLOR Magazine. "At Best Companies Group, we are pleased to join with BridgeTower Media in celebrating these outstanding employers."

"Being named one of America's Best Workplaces is an incredible honor and it's all because of our amazing people," said Gina Logozar, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at NRI. "Our team members are the heart of our innovation and the driving force behind everything we achieve. At NRI, we're passionate about creating an environment where every individual feels inspired, supported, and empowered to make an impact. This recognition celebrates the energy, creativity, and collaboration that define who we are and fuel our continued success." America's Best Workplaces winners and final rankings will be announced at The Best Workplace Summit Wednesday, December 10.

About NRI

In North America, NRI is a business and technology solutions consultancy. Guiding our clients from insight to execution, we design and deliver solutions that fuel growth, grow profitability, and deliver innovation with impact. NRI has more than 16,000 employees in 16 countries and regions including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above US $4.8 billion and is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan. Learn more at www.nri-na.com.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has been dedicated to identifying and celebrating top workplaces. With expertise in employee engagement, they've helped over 10,000 organizations enhance the employee experience, boosting engagement, productivity, innovation and retention. A leader in engagement insights, Best Companies Group ranks thousands of companies annually using rigorous, research-based methodology. Their services include Ph.D.-designed engagement surveys, actionable insights, exclusive benchmarks and accessible consulting. Learn more at bestcompaniesgroup.com.

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media is the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40-plus brands in five key sectors across the United States. It is the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries. Business executives rely on BridgeTower Media for the latest industry news, intelligence and events in a timely and consistent manner. For more information, visit BridgeTowerMedia.com.

