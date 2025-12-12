NRI Recognized as a Best Remote and Hybrid Workplace for 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRI, a leading business and technology solutions consultancy, is proud to announce that we have been named one of America's Best Remote and Hybrid Workplaces by Best Companies Group for 2026. This latest recognition underscores our commitment to building a work environment where flexibility, collaboration, and team member well-being are at the heart of everything we do.

The Best Remote and Hybrid Workplaces in America award celebrates companies that excel at creating dynamic, distributed work environments; giving team members the flexibility to work remotely or in hybrid settings while remaining engaged, supported, and empowered.

At NRI, we believe our people are our greatest asset and this award shines a spotlight on our ongoing efforts to foster a culture where team members feel supported, inspired, and empowered to deliver world-class care, whether they're working from home, the office, or in a hybrid mix.

"Being named a Best Remote and Hybrid Workplace is an honor and a testament to our team's resilience, dedication, and collaborative spirit," said Gina Logozar, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at NRI. "We are committed to providing an environment where every team member has the flexibility to thrive, while delivering exceptional value to our clients."

We look forward to continuing to evolve our remote and hybrid work programs, ensuring every NRI team member feels connected, valued, and equipped to do their best work, no matter where they are located.

About NRI

In North America, NRI is a business and technology solutions consultancy. Guiding our clients from insight to execution, we design and deliver solutions that fuel growth, grow profitability, and deliver innovation with impact. NRI has more than 16,000 employees in 16 countries and regions including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above US $4.8 billion and is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan. Learn more at www.nri-na.com.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has been dedicated to identifying and celebrating top workplaces. With expertise in employee engagement, they've helped over 10,000 organizations enhance the employee experience, boosting engagement, productivity, innovation and retention. A leader in engagement insights, Best Companies Group ranks thousands of companies annually using rigorous, research-based methodology. Their services include Ph.D.-designed engagement surveys, actionable insights, exclusive benchmarks and accessible consulting. Learn more at bestcompaniesgroup.com.

