NRMP Board of Directors Welcomes New Members

Eriny Hanna is a second-year student at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. A member of Phi Beta Kappa, Ms. Hanna graduated Magna Cum Laude from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Neuroscience and minors in Biology and Psychology. She is the recipient of several merit-based scholarships that provide her with full medical school tuition, and she currently serves as Treasurer of the American Medical Women's Association at Vanderbilt. Other leadership roles include membership on the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Curriculum Committee and serving as a student representative on the BioVU Community Advisory Board, part of the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research. As an undergraduate, Ms. Hanna was Editor-At-Large of the Vanderbilt Undergraduate Research Journal.

Thomas Wickham is a second-year student at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Maine. Mr. Wickham earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Science and a Masters of Public Health Degree in Urban Health from Northeastern University Bouve College of Health Sciences in Boston. He is President of the Student Government Association at the University of New England and served as Vice President of the University's chapter of the American Medical Student Association. Mr. Wickham also is a member of the Maine Osteopathic Association Board of Directors and has served in laboratories at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He has presented at the American Federation of Medical Research and has been published in Stroke and the Journal of Investigative Medicine.

"Student directors are essential members of our Board," said NRMP Board Chair Dr. Susan Guralnick. "Ms. Hanna and Mr. Wickham were selected from a large group of qualified and accomplished nominees, and we look forward to their contributions to the Board. We are especially delighted that our partnership with the osteopathic community continues to grow with election of Mr. Wickham as the first osteopathic student to hold a director position."

Ms. Hanna and Mr. Wickham replace Ms. Jennifer Bai and Mr. Kipp Johnson. Ms. Bai will graduate from the University of Maryland School of Medicine this month and transition to residency in the Plastic Surgery program at Northwestern/McGaw on July 1. Mr. Johnson is an M.D./Ph.D. candidate at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®), or The Match®, is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 42,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 60 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

