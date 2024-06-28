NRMP® Publishes 2024 Main Residency Match Results and Data, an Extensive and Credible Data Resource for the Main Residency Match®

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) has published its annual Main Residency Match Results and Data report for Main Residency Match participants, stakeholders, educators, and policymakers focused on graduate medical education. The comprehensive data report documents training outcomes by specialty and applicant type and highlights trends in applicant match rates and applicant preferred specialty. The report also provides outcomes related to the Match Week Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program® (SOAP®), a service offered to applicants who remain partially or fully unmatched after the matching algorithm is processed.

"A core aspect of NRMP's mission is the development and distribution of data reports like Main Residency Match Results and Data that inform national conversations about the transition to residency and advance understanding of the matching process and outcomes," says NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN. "We recognize this is a highly anticipated and utilized resource for Match stakeholders, and we are pleased to provide it to the medical education community."

New This Year – Applicant Placement Rate. For the first time, the report includes not only the applicant Match Rate, which is the percentage of active applicants (applicants who submit a certified rank order list of programs) who matched to post-graduate year one (PGY-1) positions when the matching algorithm was processed, but also two new placement rate metrics. These two new metrics reflect training outcomes for all applicants in addition to active applicants and encompass placement achieved not only during the matching algorithm phase of the Match but also during SOAP. "We are excited to expand the data offerings in the Main Residency Match Results and Data report" continues Dr. Lamb. "Placement Rate metrics reveal the full scope of positions obtained during the transition cycle and provide a "full spectrum" look at the outcomes of all applicants participating in the transition to residency process, not only those who match. Refining and enhancing the content of the report reflects a commitment on the part of the NRMP to ensure its resources provide insights that are meaningful to the community."

Enhanced Reporting. Along with the new placement rate metrics, several new data tables have been added to the report, helping to expand its breadth and utility. Specifically, the report now offers separate tracking of the outcomes and experiences of U.S. MD seniors, U.S. DO seniors, U.S. citizen international medical graduates (IMGs), non-U.S. citizen IMGs, MD graduates, and DO graduates on several key metrics. (Note. Due to the disaggregation of the data, table numbers may differ from those reported in the 2024 Advance Data Tables.). New data tables include:

Match Summary statistics for MD graduates, DO graduates, U.S IMGs and Non-U.S. IMGs (Tables 1C-1F)

Number of PGY-1 Positions per Active Applicant for U.S. DO seniors (Table 5)

Positions Offered and Number Filled by MD graduates, DO graduates, U.S IMGs and Non-U.S. IMGs (Tables 7C-7F)

Positions Offered and Percent Filled by MD graduates, DO graduates, U.S IMGs and Non-U.S. IMGs (Tables 8C-8F)

MD graduates, DO graduates, IMGs and Non-U.S. IMGs Matched to PGY-1 Positions by Specialty, 2020 - 2024 (Tables 10C-10F)

Placement Rate (Table 18 and 19)

The inclusion of new tables in Main Residency Match Results and Data ensures primary-source data about applicants, specialties, and training outcomes remain accurate and comprehensive in order to support the next generation of participants as they prepare for future Match cycles.

View and download the 2024 Main Residency Match Results and Data report.

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1953 to oversee The Match® . The Match was established at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 50,000 registrants, the NRMP also conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 70 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

