NRMP® to Reveal 2023 Main Residency Match® Results for Almost 43,000 Resident Physician Applicants Next Week

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is excited to celebrate Match Week for the 2023 Main Residency Match with residency applicants, institutions, programs, medical schools, and the medical education community. This momentous occasion that is "Match Day" signals the transition from undergraduate to graduate medical education for applicants and is commemorated simultaneously by Match participants across the United States and the globe on Friday, March 17, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

"The 2023 Main Residency Match is the largest in NRMP's 70-year history in graduate medical education with 42,952 applicants who certified a rank order list and a record 40,375 positions in the Match," says NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN. "We're honored to be able to celebrate with the next generation of physicians as they transition to residency and are grateful of the trust Match participants continue to put in us year after year."

Match Process. For applicants, the Main Residency Match process begins in September during the final year of medical school, when they apply to residency programs of their choice. Throughout the fall and early winter, applicants interview with programs. From February to early March, applicants and program directors confidentially rank each other in order of true preference and submit their rank order lists to NRMP, which processes them using a computerized mathematical algorithm to match applicants with programs. Research using the NRMP algorithm was a basis for awarding The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel in 2012.

Match Week (March 13 – 17, 2023). Match Week begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 13, when residency applicants learn if (but not where) they have matched to a residency training program. Unmatched or partially matched applicants who are eligible, may participate in the NRMP's Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program® (SOAP®), conducted Monday through Thursday of Match Week (March 13 – 16, 2023).

SOAP provides a uniform system for programs to offer unfilled positions to eligible unmatched or partially matched applicants through a series of offer rounds maximizing the number of applicants obtaining a position before Match Day.

Match Week concludes at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 17, with Match Day when residency applicants learn where they matched, and programs learn the results of the Match.

On Match Day, the NRMP releases Match results to all matched residency applicants. The Match Day results and accomplishments of U.S. MD and DO students are recognized by medical schools across the country during in-person and virtual Match Day ceremonies. The accomplishments of applicants, including U.S. IMG and non-U.S. IMG applicants, can be viewed on social media using the #Match2023 hashtag.

Match Data and Publications. On Friday, March 17 at 12:00 p.m. ET, the NRMP publishes additional information including a Match Day press release, infographic highlighting Match results, Match by the Numbers document, and the Advance Data Tables which includes key data about Match results on the website, www.nrmp.org under the "Match Data & Analytics" tab. Additional data, including SOAP outcomes, will be published in the 2023 Main Residency Match Results and Data Book later this Spring.

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1953 to oversee The Match® at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 47,000 registrants, the NRMP also conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 70 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

