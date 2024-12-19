NRMP's Newest Resource Provides State-Level Insight into Match Outcomes

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) has launched its newest resource, "NRMP State Snapshots", to provide an overview of Match outcomes information at the state-level.

In addition to showcasing information about the purpose and scope of the NRMP's matching program, the State Snapshots offer a high-level profile of the applicants placed into training programs and program positions offered and filled in both the Main Residency Match®, Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program (SOAP), and Specialties Matching Service®. The thoughtful data visualizations present important data to inform conversations about physician distribution and workforce.

"We are thrilled to offer state-level data on Match outcomes for our stakeholders and health policy experts," says NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN. "Through our meetings with congressional members on Capitol Hill, it is clear that policymakers are eager for information that helps them understand the physician landscape in their state and how graduate medical education (GME) helps provide care for their constituents. We've designed the State Snapshots to provide valuable insight into and spur conversations about GME and how state and national efforts can move strategically toward GME expansion and reform."

Each Snapshot (for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico) includes residency and fellowship data, featuring:

The overall number of applicants placed in residency/fellowship training programs

The overall number of positions offered

A "Top 10" list of specialties based on positions offered and filled

Select characteristics of applicants matched to positions in the Main Residency Match

Number of filled positions in key specialties impacting population health, including Primary Care specialties and Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as subspecialty focus areas like Addiction, Infectious Disease, and Women's Health

The State Snapshots support the NRMP's continued efforts to inform national discussions and create awareness of the physician pipeline. The NRMP intends to publish the State Snapshots annually.

To view and learn more about the NRMP's State Snapshots, visit the Advocacy page in the Insights hub on nrmp.org.

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1953 to oversee The Match®. The Match was established at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 50,000 registrants, the NRMP also conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 75 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

