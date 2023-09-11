NRMP®'s Transition to Residency Conference to be held October 5 - 7, 2023 in Boston

Registration closes on October 2, 2023

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is pleased to announce its national in-person stakeholder conference, Transition to Residency: Conversations Across the Medical Education Continuum, will take place October 5 – 7, 2023, in Boston, MA. The conference provides a unique opportunity for members of the medical education community, including medical schools, residency programs, resident physicians, and medical students, to come together, network, and collaborate on ways to improve the transition to residency and support young physicians.

"We're looking forward to welcoming residency program and medical school faculty along with learners to Boston this year," said NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN. "This conference affords the NRMP the opportunity to engage with attendees and consider consequential changes to the transition to residency, what those could mean for learners, and how such changes could improve or impair the transition. The NRMP is eager for these conversations and values its role in guiding and impacting broader, national conversations about the physician pipeline and the success with which young physicians are capable of moving into training environments and addressing the health needs of communities across the country."

Building on the Past, Investing in the Future. For the past year, the NRMP has been celebrating its 70th anniversary and engaging in a multi-media campaign to showcase how we are leveraging our growth, our success, and the lessons we've learned to improve the transition to residency. The year-long campaign has included monthly videos which have highlighted NRMP's initiatives and innovations. This year's conference theme, The Next 70 Years: Our Imperative to Build a Better Transition to Residency, is designed to get attendees thinking about the future of the Match.

Commitment to Young Physicians. Conference attendees will be encouraged to reflect on and discuss the potential consequences of proposed changes to the transition to residency, how bias, misinformation, work-family integration, and negative mindsets impact applicant success and well-being, and how the undergraduate medical education and graduate medical education communities can build better, stronger environments in which young physicians will thrive and meet the health needs of the population.

Plenary Sessions. The NRMP conference offers an amazing lineup of plenary speakers, covering an array of important topics:

The Future of the Transition to Residency: Assessing the Impact of Proposed Change

Presented by: John Combes, MD, Alvin Roth, PhD, and Charles (Tom) Thomas, MA, MPhil

Attendees will think broadly and deliberately about the future of the transition to residency and what changes should be pursued.

Tackling Medical Misinformation: The Role of Medical Education and the Physician Community

Presented by: Helen Burstin, MD, MPH

Attendees will learn about the partnership between the Council of Medical Specialty Societies, the National Academy of Medicine, and the World Health Organization that leverages understanding and assessment of medical misinformation on digital platforms in order to promote global accessibility to credible health information sources.

Mental Health of Students and Residents: Candid Conversations, Personal Insights

Presented by: Justin Bullock, MD, Jake Goodman, MD, and Erika Rangel, MD, MS

Attendees will hear from residents about their personal mental health struggles during medical school and residency and ways that the UME and GME communities must better identify and support trainees at a critical time in their personal and professional lives.

Beyond DEI in Residency: The Importance of Diversity in Scientific Professional, Academic, and Research Environments

Presented by: Marie Bernard, MD

Attendees will hear how the National Institutes of Health is thinking about and advancing the science of scientific workforce diversity and how to assure a full range of diverse talent is accessed to promote scientific creativity and innovation.

The full conference agenda, including breakout sessions, is posted on the website.

Online registration for the conference is available until Monday, October 2, 2023. Onsite registration will be available the day of the conference.

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1953 to oversee The Match® at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 48,000 registrants, the NRMP also conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 70 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

To schedule an interview with NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN, contact [email protected] .

