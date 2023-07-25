NEWARK, N.J., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NRS Digital Media, a leading in-store digital advertising industry player, announces its membership with the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). This significant milestone marks NRS Digital Media's commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving digital media landscape and further enhancing its capabilities in providing innovative advertising solutions to its clients.

NRS Digital Media Elevates Its Position in the Digital Advertising Landscape as a Proud Member of IAB

As a member of IAB, NRS Digital Media gains access to a wealth of resources, industry insights, and networking opportunities within the vibrant community of digital advertising professionals. By actively engaging with IAB initiatives, NRS Digital Media aims to contribute to advancing best practices, standards, and innovation in digital marketing.

IAB is renowned for its dedication to promoting the growth and effectiveness of digital advertising across various platforms, including mobile, video, social media, and programmatic advertising. With a wide range of member organizations encompassing publishers, agencies, technology vendors, and other key players in the industry, IAB serves as a hub for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and industry advocacy.

"We are delighted to join the prestigious ranks of IAB and be part of a vibrant community that shares our passion for driving innovation and excellence in digital advertising," said Eli Korn, COO of NRS Digital Media. "This membership aligns perfectly with our strategic goals of staying ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

NRS Digital Media has been a trusted partner for brands seeking to maximize their digital advertising impact and capture a larger share of the independent retail audience. With a strong track record of delivering targeted and effective campaigns, the company's membership of IAB will enable it to leverage industry insights, engage in industry discussions, and adopt industry-wide best practices. Through this collaborative approach, NRS Digital Media aims to optimize its solutions further and empower its clients to achieve their advertising goals more efficiently.

"We are excited to have NRS Digital Media join IAB and with the acceleration of retail media, this is the perfect time for NRS to join," said Sheryl Goldstein, EVP, Chief Industry Growth Officer, IAB. "IAB is committed to the education and growth of retail media, and we have created a Retail Media Network Committee with leaders from retail media networks, agencies, brands, and ad tech companies. We also recently launched our IAB Retail Media Buyer's Guide to help buyers understand the potential and power of retail media. We look forward to having NRS provide their expertise and insights as the industry navigates this evolving landscape."

By becoming an IAB member, NRS Digital Media solidifies its position as a critical player in the digital advertising space. It reaffirms its dedication to staying at the cutting edge of technology and innovation. The company looks forward to collaborating with fellow IAB members and driving positive change in the industry.

For more information about NRS Digital Media and its digital advertising solutions, please visit https://nrsdigitalmedia.com/ .

About NRS Digital Media: NRS Digital Media is a subdivision of National Retail Solutions and a subsidiary of IDT that specializes in in-store digital media advertising for independent retail stores. They have over 25,000 digital screens in more than 22,000 locations nationwide, allowing advertisers to showcase dynamic ads to diverse audiences during their most engaged moments. Using 1st party scan data and 3rd-party data, NRS validates audience composition and creates custom networks to engage specific demographics. They collect transaction-level data to uncover brand performance and emerging trends across shopper segments. With a focus on innovation and technology, NRS Digital Media provides comprehensive and highly effective advertising solutions to help clients achieve their marketing objectives precisely. NRS operates in compliance with advertising regulations and serves various types of retail channels.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

