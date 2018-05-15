NRS Launches Program to Help Bodega Owners Re-Design Stores for Success

Store re-design and product merchandising expertise

Professionally designed signage (including a new awning)

Trending hot food programs

NRS' retail point of sale terminal

Key Features: Inventory Tracking, Store Statistics, User Management, Sell Boss Revolution Services, Integration with BR Club Loyalty Program

Boss Revolution Self-Serve Kiosk

Neighborhood marketing campaigns

Direct digital marketing to thousands of local Boss Revolution customers

Online store for customers to order groceries for delivery or in-store pickup

Financing

"The big retail chains want to crush neighborhood bodegas. Their weapons are standardization and a one-size-fits-all approach to retail," said Elie Y Katz, CEO of National Retail Solutions.

"We see hard-working and entrepreneurial bodega owners, neighborhood grocers and local retailers as our partners," Katz continued. "We believe in their bottom-up approach to retail – listening to their customers and catering to their community's unique tastes. The BR Club Partner Store program helps bodega owners upgrade their stores to offer modern and convenient shopping experiences, while maintaining their stores' authenticity and serving the needs of their local customers."

BR Club is a nationwide loyalty program available in the thousands of stores nationwide with the powerful NRS point-of-sale terminals. The BR Club is growing fast! It already has over three million members who receive discounts on groceries and promotions on Boss Revolution's calling and payments services. BR Club members that shop at BR Club Partner Stores will receive additional discounts and specials.

"The BR Club Partner Store program provides stores with new revenue sources from efficient, thoughtfully designed spaces for grocery, food programs, and Boss Revolution's calling and payments services," said Jacob Jonas, Director of the BR Club Partner Store program. "When used in combination with NRS' powerful POS terminals, the BR Club Partner Store program can have an immediate, positive impact on the store's repeat customer rate and average spend."

Retailers Who Are Interested in Learning More:

Retailers are invited to visit the first BR Club Partner Store for its grand opening celebration. Sol Deli (88 Elm Street; Newark, NJ 07105) is offering live music, free hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy on Friday, May 18th from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Retailers who want to learn more about becoming a BR Club Partner Store are encouraged to complete the brief form online at https://goo.gl/LAo2aN or to call Jacob Jonas at 973-438-3176.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. The platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively, including inventory tracking, store statistics, user management, integration with Boss Revolution® communication and payment services, and integration with the BR Club loyalty program. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers are able to leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers and their predominantly urban, ethnically focused customer bases nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrs-launches-program-to-help-bodega-owners-re-design-stores-for-success-300648664.html

SOURCE National Retail Solutions