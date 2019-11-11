NRS Promotes Retail Executive Vanessa Strain to Vice President of Data Sales

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of a leading point-of-sale network for independent retailers, today announced the promotion of Vanessa Strain to Vice President of Data Sales.

"Our nationwide network of terminals operated by independent retailers around the country generates rich data flows for insight in the dynamic independent retailer market. Vanessa has proven an invaluable leader to NRS as we continue to drive data-set based value to consumer package goods clients and safeguard the personal data of customers," said Eli Korn, COO of NRS.

Ms. Strain, who formerly served as NRS' Director of Data Sales, has over 30 years of experience in the Consumer Goods Industry on both the manufacturer and supplier sides. Prior to joining NRS, she served at Nielsen as Vice President of Multicultural and E-Commerce Growth and Strategy. During her career, Ms. Strain led client relationships with several Fortune 500 companies.

"Vanessa's superior analytical and leadership skills, her deep understanding of category management and her ability to develop and execute on strategic priorities have proven invaluable to NRS. This new position is a great fit for her and for our company," added Elie Y. Katz, NRS' CEO.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. The platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively, including inventory tracking, store statistics, user management, integration with Boss Revolution® communication and payment services, and integration with the BR Club loyalty program. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers are able to leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers and their predominantly urban customer bases nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

SOURCE National Retail Solutions