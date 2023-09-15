NSBA Names Olalah Njenga of North Carolina Small Business Advocate of the Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSBA has named Olalah Njenga, CEO and Chief Strategist of YellowWood Group, LLC in Raleigh, North Carolina, a professional, technical and management consulting service firm as its 2023 Lewis Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year Award. Njenga was honored during the opening luncheon of the NSBA Washington Presentation Sept. 13-14.

"Not only is Olalah a fierce small-business advocate unencumbered by political allegiances, she is the epitome of a small-business success story," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "What began at her dining room table as one person with one client has evolved into a firm with private and public sector clients in 14 industries across three continents. I am honored to recognize Olalah as NSBA's Small Business Advocate of the Year."

Njenga has served under two governors from two different political affiliations to the NCWorks Commission, filling a highly-coveted seat on one of the state's most visible boards where she represents North Carolina's 900,000+ small-business owners. She has served on countless state and regional boards and administered the funding of a $2 million community grant fund. Njenga worked with state leaders to launch a small-business workforce forum that connected small-business owners to $12 million of funding for workforce issues.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from an organization like NSBA, we share the belief that how you treat people matters," stated Njenga. "My philosophy of advocacy is to do the most for the most without expectation, and it has served me well as an advocate. I urge all small-business owners to get involved in our political process, to start somewhere and to start today."

NSBA also recognized the following individuals for excellence in advocacy:

Hope Blankenship , To the Rescue Bookkeeping, LLC, in Diberville, Mississippi.

, To the Rescue Bookkeeping, LLC, in Diberville, Mississippi. Sheletta Brundidge , ShelettaMakesMeLaugh, LLC in Cottage Grove, Minnesota

, ShelettaMakesMeLaugh, LLC in Chyanne Hart , CAAM Logistics in Strasburg, Pennsylvania

, CAAM Logistics in Martha Hernandez , ESO Ventures in Okaland, California

, ESO Ventures in Okaland, Nora Oliver , 10X Nora Oliver , LLC, in Woburn, Massachusetts

Celebrating more than 85 years in operation, NSBA is a staunchly nonpartisan organization advocating on behalf of America's entrepreneurs. NSBA's 65,000 members represent every state and every industry in the U.S., and we are proud to be the nation's first small-business advocacy organization. Please visit www.nsba.biz or follow us at @NSBAAdvocate.

SOURCE National Small Business Association