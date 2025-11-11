NSC Urges Action on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Communities worldwide honor lives lost and advocate for road safety reforms

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is joining the Vision Zero Network, Families for Safe Streets and It Could Be Me to honor those killed and injured in roadway incidents on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Observed annually on the third Sunday of November, communities are holding memorial walks, bike rides and vigils on November 16 to inspire action for road safety reforms.

This year's theme, "Safe Speeds Save Lives," highlights the lives saved by of reducing vehicle speeds and creating safer road conditions for all users. Despite recent declines in U.S. traffic deaths, according to NSC estimates and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, tens of thousands of lives are still lost each year.

"Every life lost on our roadways is one too many," said Lorraine Martin, NSC CEO. "The fact that we're seeing a decline in traffic deaths shows that progress is possible when we focus on proven safety strategies, like reducing speeds and designing safer roads. Now is the time to double down on these efforts to ensure everyone can travel safely."

NSC champions the Safe System Approach to eliminate roadway fatalities by focusing on safer roads, speeds, vehicles, people and better post-crash care. Through its Road to Zero Coalition, NSC works with hundreds of partners across government, industry and advocacy to advance policies and practices to save lives.

To learn more about World Day of Remembrance and participate in events, visit wdor-usa.org. Find additional resources and stories of advocacy at nsc.org/road.

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

