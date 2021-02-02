NSE Group Chooses Infor to Support Evolution of its Information System for its Activities Related to Services

PARIS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that the business unit dedicated to services at NSE Group, a company specializing in the design, manufacture and maintenance of high-tech electronic equipment, has chosen Infor SyteLine as part of a project to rationalize and perpetuate its activities.

The objective of the project — which started early in 2021 with Infor and its partner G4 — was to replace the legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system set up in 2007 in NSE Group's services business unit, which coordinates and handles the interface with customers, the supply chain operations and the repairs of consumer electronics, aeronautics and defence equipment. The previous solution required too many specific developments, thereby taking up time and IT resources that the group wanted to allocate to higher-value tasks. As the system no longer met the changing expectations and regulations of the targeted markets, NSE needed a modern, agile and scalable solution capable of adapting to its activities and business constraints.

"The objective for NSE with this migration to Infor SyteLine was to be able to quickly respond to the diversification of our group's business sectors: defence, MRO, consumer electronics; to rationalize our business processes and to deploy even more internationally," says Sylvain Séramy, NSE Group's project manager.

"The project will help us to modernize the business unit's equipment and software in order to maintain the competitiveness expected by our customers in France and internationally," Séramy adds. "It will also help optimize business processes, boost productivity and the quality of our service. We want to embrace new digitalization standards and lay the foundations for Industry 4.0, whilst avoiding relocating activities to low-labor-cost countries. All of these objectives are in line with the requirements of our ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications and GDPR regulations."

"The Infor SyteLine solution chosen by NSE Group has the advantage of not requiring any specific developments for the diverse activities and markets that the group addresses. Its functional richness comes as standard, and its great flexibility to address both service and production issues make it the ideal tool for a service-oriented company looking for excellence and a drastic simplification of its workflows," says Vincent Gautier, G4's managing director.

In addition to Infor SyteLine, the NSE Group has also opted for the Infor Factory Track solution, a complete production automation solution that promotes warehouse mobility and traceability, the Infor CPQ (Configure Price Quote) pricing and quotation software, and the Infor OS (Operating Service) platform.

"We are very pleased with this technology partnership coordinated by our partner G4," says Philippe Maillet, Infor SMB and channel director for France. "Infor SyteLine is able to respond to the complex requirements of a company as diverse and regulated as NSE. It's an end-to-end ERP solution that includes predictive analytics and collaboration capabilities, intelligent production tools and integration options. It meets the requirements of the NSE Group to improve data security, customer service, production and quality, as well as the coordination of after-sales and maintenance services."

About NSE Group

The NSE Group specializes in the design, manufacture and maintenance of high-tech electronic equipment. With an international vocation, the NSE Group mainly operates in the sectors of defence, civil aeronautics, information technology, medical and railways. The company, founded in 1983 with its head office in Nizerolles in the Auvergne Rhône Alpes region, has structured its organization around three business units dedicated to the design of innovative technical products, the integration for the manufacture of integrated equipment for major operators, and services through a global offer of value-added services on an international scale.

The NSE Group has eight industrial sites in France and six international subsidiaries. It employs more than 700 people, 450 in France and 250 internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the group had consolidated revenues of €76 million, of which 36% were generated outside France. For more information, visit www.nse-groupe.com.

About G4

G4 is an integrator of ERP solutions whose strategy is to streamline the flow of information within industrial companies. G4 combines a dual competence, as a privileged Infor partner and business expert, thus ensuring a match between the challenges of the customer's business and the company's strategy. G4 employs 35 people spread over two offices in Paris and Lyon. Visit www.g4.fr

About Infor



Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

For more information

