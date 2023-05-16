nShift Checkout empowers retailers and customers to act for the planet with Positive Impact Delivery

Partnership with allcolibri makes it easy for ecommerce business to build sustainability into deliveries

LONDON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management and shipment software, today announces new features in Checkout to help retailers and customers to support the causes they care about most.



The new Positive Impact Delivery feature enables online retailers to set up delivery options which trigger donations to good causes, supporting ESG goals. Retailers can choose whether to apply it to specific delivery methods, or across all their delivery options.

Positive Impact Delivery supports a wide variety of causes worldwide. They range from restoring natural habitats and removing rubbish from the sea, to improving access to nutrition and education. In each case, customers can see what impact their donation will have. Meanwhile, retailers can monitor and report back on their cumulative impact.

The new feature is the result of a partnership between nShift and allcolibri, an impact solution platform which enables thousands of small donations to be consolidated into large-scale environmental and social impacts.

nShift's Checkout Badges provide additional visual cues to prompt sustainable choices. It marks delivery methods at checkout with icons highlighting their key attributes – such as a green leaf for sustainability. Since the human brain can process images far faster than text, they enable consumers to quickly identify the most sustainable delivery options. By reducing friction, and time to rethink the purchase in the final part of the checkout process, Badges help increase customer conversions.

Consumers increasingly seek out retailers and webshops with clear sustainability commitments. Research from the World Economic Forum has found that 70% of customers prefer to shop from brands whose values reflect their own.

Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director, Post-purchase at nShift said: "Customers love the speed and convenience of ecommerce, but they also prefer to buy from brands with clear values. Our new partnership with allcolibri enables retailers to offer customers the best of both worlds. We are helping to empower customers to come together as a brand community to make the world a better place, without creating any additional friction when it comes to delivery."

allcolibri co-founder Thomas Devilder added: "Everyone wants to do good for our planet, but at the end of the day, most of us fail because of time, means, or trust. Our partnership with nShift shows how retailers can build sustainability into the delivery experience and mobilise their customers as a force for change. This can potentially lead to millions of tangible positive actions for our planet."

nShift Checkout forms part of nShift's market-leading delivery management suite, which builds customer loyalty, reduces costs, and increases revenues. Alongside Checkout, the suite compromises:

Ship – enterprise-grade delivery management software which provides solutions to complex label printing and carrier booking challenges.

– enterprise-grade delivery management software which provides solutions to complex label printing and carrier booking challenges. Track – a cutting-edge customer experience that builds loyalty with shoppers

– a cutting-edge customer experience that builds loyalty with shoppers Returns – a consumer-friendly reverse logistics solution that helps convert 30% of returns to exchanges by making the process easier for shoppers

nShift's suite is supported by the world's largest carrier library and over 450 integrations with leading e-commerce platforms, shopping carts, ERP, warehouse management, and payments platforms.

Find out more.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

SOURCE nShift