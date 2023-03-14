nShift guide shines light on the importance of post-purchase customer experience

nShift has released a new guide exploring how the delivery experience can improve customer satisfaction and cut down complaints

LONDON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers are potentially undermining their own sales by neglecting to invest in the post-purchase customer experience. That's according to nShift, the global leader in delivery management, which has today launched a guide to addressing customers' most common post-purchase complaints.

Available to download, ' Five customer complaints that matter most – and how to avoid them ' looks at some common complaints that companies need to be aware of in the retail environment. It also includes suggestions so businesses can fix them or avoid them in the first place. Recent research suggests over eight in ten (86%) customers will leave retailers that have poor returns experiences.

The number one complaint is late deliveries, while other common causes of customer frustration include: deliveries turning up unexpectedly, goods arriving damaged or in poor condition, unsuitable delivery options at checkout, and uncertainty or poor communication around the delivery process.

"Our always-on, instant-access culture increasingly driven by online retail ensures that customers will complain faster than ever before and do so to more people", said Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-Purchase at nShift.

"In many respects, the work for retailers begins the moment the customer leaves the checkout because Post-Purchase is more than just 'distribution centre to doorstep'. When 84% of consumers are more likely to shop with a retailer who has a smooth returns process, without one, retailers will only ever have the chance to convert 16% of their visitors."

More and more retailers and web shops see the value of providing an end-to-end delivery experience that builds customer loyalty, while eliminating costs and risks from the business. nShift's recently relaunched delivery management suite enables retailers and web shops to take control of their customer experience - from checkout to returns - helping to proactively meet today's customers' high expectations.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

