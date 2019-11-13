NSI International Introduces the Most Colorful Wubbles Ever

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It looks like a bubble and plays like a ball. Now it's taking a walk on the wild side! New York City-based NSI International, Inc. introduces Groovy Wubble – the Super Wubble bubble ball with multi-colored tie-dye designs. And dig this: Due to the secret manufacturing process, no two balls are alike!

Super soft and lightweight, Super Groovy Wubble looks like a bubble and floats through the air like a bubble, but it plays like a ball. It's squishy and bouncy. You can kick it, throw it, catch it, smash it – even sit on it.

Silly fun for the whole family, Groovy Wubble looks like a bubble, but plays like a ball! Squishy, lightweight, soft and gentle, it molds around whatever it touches, then bounces away, leaving laughter in its wake! Introducing Groovy Wubble - the Super Wubble bubble ball with a multi-colored tie-dye design. No two balls are alike! Kick it! Whack it! Throw it! Bounce it! Squash it - even sit on it! Groovy Wubble hits store shelves just in time for the holidays!

"Wubble has captured the imagination of the masses like nothing else out there in the toy world," says NSI International President Frank Landi. "It's loved by children and grown ups alike, because playing with one just makes you laugh."

Made from revolutionary Xpandium™ (the result of a three-year collaboration between numerous PhD chemists and a former aerospace engineer), Super Wubble is super stretchy and engineered to be gentle. Unlike most other balls, it molds around whatever it touches – foot or face – then bounces away.

"It's an insanely fun family activity," Landi says, noting that YouTube video after YouTube video reveals children and adults giggling uncontrollably after being hit with Wubbles. "It's not just a ball; it's a memory maker."

For this reason, he adds, the ball has become a social media icon, with more than 5,450 YouTube fan videos – with almost 1.5 billion views.

"In this day and age of handheld devices, Wubble is a toy that actually entices kids to get outside and get active," Landi says. "Today's kids are more sedentary than ever. Wubbles take us back to a time when kids made their own fun."

Groovy Wubble isn't Super Wubble's only new twist. Fans can also look forward to the holiday 2019 release of the most mammoth, mega-sized Super Wubble bubble ball ever. NSI International is also introducing GiANT Wubble – a four-foot bubble ball that's bigger than most kids!

Groovy Wubble retails for $19.99 with a pump and $12.99 without a pump. GiANT Wubble (with pump) retails for $39.99. The pumps require 4 "AA" size (1.5V) batteries (not included). Both balls come with patch kits and are recommended for ages 6 and up. Both are available at Target and www.WubbleBall.com.

Groovy Wubble and GiANT Wubble join a family of Wubble products that includes: Super Wubble; Fuzzy Wubble (cute plush on the outside, Wubbles inside), Super Wubble Brite (a light-up, color-changing Wubble); Wubble Fulla (squishy Wubbles filled with green Nickelodeon slime, colorful Magic Marbles, shiny snowflakes and shimmering sparkles); Water Wubble (refillable water balloon balls that splash, but don't pop); Wubble X (a helium-filled "anti-gravity" ball that can hover in mid-air); and Tiny Wubble.

Wubbles have received awards including: Family Fun Toy of the Year, the Scholastic Gold Star Toy Award, Family Choice Award (Gold), Mom's Choice Award (Gold), Parent's Choice Award, Dr. Toy's Best 100, National Parenting Product Award, National Parenting Center Seal of Approval and more. The original Wubble Bubble Ball was named the #1 Selling Sports Activity Toy for 2015 by the NPD Group.

ABOUT NSI INTERNATIONAL INC.:

NSI International Inc. is an award winning global marketer and manufacturer of innovative toys and children's products under such established brands as Wubble™ Bubble Ball, Laser X™, Nickelodeon Gak™ and Smithsonian® Science. NSI is headquartered in New York City. Its products can be found in thousands of retail locations in more than 30 countries around the globe. ©2017 NSI International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE NSI International