NSI International's Smithsonian Planetarium Projector Recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Toy Awards

NEW YORK , Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New-York-City-based Toy Manufacturer, NSI International, Inc., announced today that the Smithsonian Planetarium Projector has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Toy Awards.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Good Housekeeping 2023 Toy Awards winner," said NSI President Frank Landi. "We work closely with Smithsonian paleontologists, geologists, astronomers, and more to create engaging STEM products that spark curiosity and encourage exploration while still being really fun."

Bring the nighttime sky into your room with this easy-to-use planetarium projector. Three disks feature 24 high-definition space images to project alongside the stars: planets, nebulae, moons, asteroids and other celestial bodies, as well as a satellite, space station, astronaut, space shuttle and more. The Smithsonian Planetarium Projector projects a rotating star pattern of the northern sky.

NSI's goal, he said, is to fuse learning with play and not only create toys, but experiences.

"The Smithsonian Institution is the world's largest museum , education , and research complex," added NSI Senior Vice President Brian Waldman. "It is an amazing place to visit. The goal of NSI's line of Smithsonian kits and toys is to let kids replicate many of the experiences they have at the Smithsonian at home. Knowing we were selected from hundreds of entries and enjoyed by both parents and kid testers is a testament that we're successfully hitting our mark."Top of Form

Like a real planetarium, the Smithsonian Planetarium Projector brings the nighttime sky into any room. Just aim the projector at a light-colored wall or ceiling, and it projects a rotating star pattern of the northern sky. Included with the projector are three disks that feature 24 high-definition space images to project alongside the stars: planets, nebulae, moons, asteroids, and other celestial bodies, as well as a satellite, space station, astronaut, space shuttle and more. Included STEM educational content enables kids to identify the images on the disks. The Smithsonian Planetarium projector also features a 15-minute auto-shut-off timer, allowing kids to fall asleep under a magical night sky. The toy requires 3 AA batteries (not included).

ABOUT NSI INTERNATIONAL INC.:

NSI International Inc. is a global marketer and manufacturer of innovative toys and children's products under such established brands as Wubble™, Smithsonian® and Laser X™. NSI is headquartered in New York City, and its products can be found in thousands of retail locations in more than 30 countries around the globe. © 2023 NSI International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

