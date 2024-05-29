AllClear and InsureandGo Join Forces with NSM for a New Chapter in Travel Insurance

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSM Insurance Group, a global specialty insurance provider with more than $1.6B in premium across 25+ niche insurance programs, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy InsurEVO. Based in the U.K., InsurEVO is a specialist personal lines travel MGA with more than three million customers and operates AllClear Travel insurance and InsureandGo — two of the most trusted and dominant travel insurance brands in the U.K. The closing is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for AllClear and InsureandGo. We are delighted to welcome these renowned brands to the NSM family," said Geof McKernan, CEO & Founder of NSM Insurance Group. "Chris has done a tremendous job growing both brands and leading process and technological change while maintaining strong growth. Together, we will drive continued innovation to deliver exceptional value to our clients and expand our global presence."

NSM Insurance Group Acquires Two Leading U.K. Travel Insurance Brands Post this

Since 2000, millions of customers have relied on AllClear and InsureandGo for their travel insurance needs. These leading travel brands are committed to providing a seamless and effortless insurance journey for customers while maintaining award-winning customer service. Through their digital platforms, these brands have deployed leading-edge technology to achieve their number one priority – delivering the best possible experience for the customer.

"We're absolutely thrilled to join forces with NSM to help us continue to grow and scale the business. Over the last two decades, our dedicated and talented team has helped us grow into the force we are today, and we look forward to extending that growth with NSM," said Chris Rolland, Group CEO of AllClear and InsureandGo. "NSM has the prowess and proven track record to help our business grow by expanding our distribution channels — further enhancing our technology platforms and expanding our global market reach. We are confident that NSM will help lead us to a bright future filled with growth, development and success."

Over the past 34 years, NSM has developed a winning formula for building the industry's most successful and sustainable insurance programs, consistently outperforming competitors and driving industry-leading growth and profitability. This latest strategic investment is a significant step forward in NSM's mission to become a dominant player in the travel insurance space — providing unparalleled travel insurance platforms and solutions to customers worldwide.

For more information about NSM or for investment opportunities, please visit nsminc.com.

About NSM Insurance Group

NSM Insurance Group is a global specialty insurance provider, exclusively focused on building successful insurance programs. For more than 30 years, NSM has been committed to delivering industry-specific insurance programs that help agents meet the unique needs of their customers and fuel market growth through innovative development, underwriting, distribution and claims expertise. The company has built more than $1.6 billion in premium across 25+ specialty insurance programs and brands around the world focused on collector cars; student health and travel; social services and behavioral health; addiction treatment; coastal condominiums; towing and garage; trucking; sports and fitness; professional liability for contractors, architects and engineers; habitational; commercial and residential contractors; medical stop-loss and managed care; staffing; and workers' compensation. For more information on NSM, visit nsminc.com.

About The InsurEvo Group

InsurEvo comprises three key consumer brands, InsureandGo, AllClear and JustCover trading across U.K., Australia and Ireland. For more than 20 years, award-winning travel insurance specialist AllClear has helped cover more than three million policyholders — with customers across the U.K., Ireland and Australia. AllClear is passionate about enabling people to obtain specialist travel insurance whatever their medical condition or age. AllClear offers quality insurance with 5 Star Defaqto rated products and best-in-class service evidenced by 97% of 150,000+ Trustpilot reviews rating the team 'Great' or 'Excellent.' AllClear provides products, technology platforms and services for many national charities and household brands including Aviva, Direct Line, Diabetes U.K. and Motability. AllClear is the selected Travel Insurance Specialist scheme provider for the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) since 2011.

Media Contacts:

Leanne Scott Brown

NSM Insurance Group

[email protected]

Letitia Smith

AllClear Travel Insurance

[email protected]

SOURCE NSM Insurance Group