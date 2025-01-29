NSPJ Announces Retirement of Cheryl S. Beaver

Vice president, principal architect joined NSPJ in 1977 as first woman designer

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NSPJ Architects, a full-service architecture and landscape architecture firm that specializes in creating lifestyle-rich environments, today announced the retirement of Cheryl S. Beaver, vice president and principal architect, effective Jan. 31, 2025. As the first woman designer for the firm, Cheri's contributions to NSPJ are innumerable and she leaves behind a portfolio of residential homes that embody a legacy of design excellence.

NSPJ Architect's Cheryl S. Beaver is Retiring

"I am so grateful to have worked on a wide variety of projects and have been able to design homes for my parents and my brother," Cheri said. "I've had talented mentors here, and I've also gotten to work with great clients, especially at Lake Lotawana."

Cheri earned her Bachelor of Environmental Design and Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Kansas, graduating with distinction. She joined NSPJ Architects in 1977, just days after her wedding, as the first woman in the draft room. She became a licensed Architect in 1982. After a sabbatical to concentrate on family, she returned to NSPJ in 1996.

In 2010, Cheri was elected to the NSPJ Architects board of directors and became a partner of the firm. She was the first woman on the board and was promoted to vice president in 2014.

"Cheri has been part of NPSJ for many decades, bringing a high level of experience, detail to designs and excellence to all her projects. We're also extremely proud of her accomplishments, from her professional work and dedication to the mentoring and example she provides our younger team members," said Tim Homburg, co-president and principal architect of NSPJ.

Throughout her long career at NSPJ, Cheri worked on more than 530 projects. Her practice has been focused on all types of residential architecture, including large custom homes, lake houses, patio homes and townhouses, along with remodels, renovations and additions. Her favorite projects include The Cotswolds at Fall Creek, several lake homes at Lake Lotawana, and renovations and additions to her sorority house, Sigma Kappa, in Lawrence, Kan.

Cheri has been honored with many accolades and awards, including the AIA School Medal and the 2011 Kansas City Homes & Gardens Gold Award for Best Custom Home. The Sigma Kappa House also received honors.

"Congratulations to Cheri for such an accomplished career. We are grateful for her leadership at NSPJ and wish her well in this next adventure," said Paul Staats, executive vice president and principal architect.

Cheri said she is looking forward to traveling and spending time with her family, children and grandchildren.

ABOUT NSPJ ARCHITECTS

Headquartered in Prairie Village, Kan., NSPJ Architects is a full-service firm that specializes in luxury residential design, landscape design, land planning, commercial and sustainable design. Since 1961, our award-winning Architects have been creating timeless designs with distinctive detail and proportion with a legacy of design excellence. Our client-focused approach and extensive experience enables us to listen to a client's needs and accomplish their vision. www.nspjarch.com

Contact: Elizabeth McKinley, [email protected], 913.831.1415

SOURCE NSPJ Architects