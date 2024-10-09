NSRI, IANR welcome new director for food, agriculture & environment security

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To advance their contributions to U.S. defense, the National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) at the University of Nebraska (NU) and the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL) have welcomed Meghan Jackson as director for food, agriculture and environment security (FAES).

The institutes created the focus area in late 2022 to help U.S. government agencies protect the Nation from intentional, accidental and natural threats to food and agriculture production systems, such as crop production and livestock, and the environment. NSRI and IANR have convened and supported researchers and partners across NU's four campuses, hosting a launch workshop in March 2023 and establishing a working group of NSRI Fellows in fall 2023, both focused on FAES. NSRI Fellows, faculty researchers from across NU, led a discussion focused on resiliency of agriculture systems and natural resources at the 2024 NSRI Fellows Conference in April.

"The security of our agri-food systems and natural resources is an important component of national security." Post this

"The next step in activating this initiative is to have a person dedicated and at the helm, guiding our research priorities, rallying talent and tackling research deliverables," said Dr. Neal Woollen, NSRI associate executive director for CWMD allied programs. "We could not be more pleased to bring Ms. Jackson into this role. Her expertise in technical programs and project management as well as her diverse experiences working with agricultural researchers will provide NU a conduit for collaborations across disciplines and insight into national security needs."

In her role, Jackson will integrate IANR's long history of innovation and partnerships with NSRI's deep experience in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. She will also leverage NSRI's role as a University Affiliated Research Center (UARC) designated by the U.S. Department of Defense. As a UARC, NSRI accesses an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle through its sponsor, U.S. Strategic Command, which shortens the timeline from identification of need to contract award and creates trusted, collaborative relationships.

Priorities for researchers already involved in the focus area include but are not limited to:

Advancing research on African swine fever vaccines. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) should the disease enter the U.S. it could cost upwards of $74 billion to contain and control it over 10 years.

to contain and control it over 10 years. Developing and providing additional training to federal agencies and stakeholders for the unique challenges and needs of food, agriculture and environmental threat response.

Leveraging NU research to investigate the impact of drought and extreme climate conditions on the rise of West Nile Virus to create collaborative research opportunities for other diseases that impact American warfighters.

Expanding research opportunities and partnerships focused on cybersecurity for agriculture automated systems, technology development and data management.

"The security of our agri-food systems and natural resources is an important component of national security," said Dr. Derek McLean, dean of the UNL agricultural research division. "The IANR and NSRI partnership to add Ms. Jackson to our combined team prioritizes our commitment to supporting research and technology development, particularly with regard to emerging technology. Ms. Jackson's experience and background provide us with the skill set we need to support Nebraska's agriculture complex and develop productive partnerships with federal and state agencies supporting this work."

Jackson previously worked on behalf of the USDA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to support missions to protect American agriculture from the introduction of transboundary animal diseases. While at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center (PIADC) in Orient, New York, she facilitated seminars and exercises for first responders related to rescue task force operations, biological and chemical threat response and point-of-wound care.

She also assisted the Foreign Animal Disease Laboratory in transitioning from PIADC to the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan, Kansas. In 2019, she led the first national African Swine Fever Outbreak Laboratory Response Course, hosting more than 40 federal and state agencies. In 2021, she transferred to the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan, Kansas, to support the standup of its operational and scientific programs.

"Everyone at NU who collaborates with NSRI or contributes to the institute's projects does so out of genuine passion and enthusiasm," said Jackson who grew up on a farm in upstate New York. "This speaks volumes about their deep commitment and drive to strengthen U.S. security through their outstanding work. As a farm kid, I'm not sure I could ask for a better job than supporting folks who want to do that.

"I have been extremely impressed by the resources that NU offers to this critical initiative — from Nebraska Extension to the working crop and production level ranch areas to drones. Also, the diversity of Nebraska itself really sets us apart and provides us with an opportunity to conduct research here that is applicable around the world. I am hitting the ground running."

About the National Strategic Research Institute

Through the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska leading scientists deliver innovative national security research, technology, product and strategy development, training and exercises, and subject matter expertise to the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies. One of only 15 DOD-designated University Affiliated Research Centers in the country, NSRI is sponsored by U.S. Strategic Command and works to ensure the United States' safety and preparedness against increasingly sophisticated threats. Read about our mission.

SOURCE National Strategic Research Institute