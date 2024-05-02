NSRI scientists conduct infectious aerosol risk study onboard USNS Mercy

OMAHA, Neb., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists from the National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) at the University of Nebraska recently spent nine days at sea on board the U.S. Navy hospital ship, USNS Mercy, to conduct testing for the underway phase of an infectious aerosol risk study.

NSRI research team sets up testing equipment for particle dispersal research onboard USNS Mercy in February 2024. Conducting this research in the complex and turbulent shipboard environment while underway allows the team to quantify existing risks and optimize mitigation strategies. Photo credit: ENS Lacy Burkett, assistant public affairs officer.

The USNS Mercy's primary mission is to provide an afloat, mobile, acute surgical facility to the U.S. military that is flexible, capable and uniquely adaptable to support expeditionary warfare. MERCY's secondary mission is to provide full hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide. In addition to a 1,000-bed capacity, the hospital ship includes four intensive care units and an isolation ward.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the USNS Mercy and its sister hospital ship, USNS Comfort, deployed to Los Angeles and New York City, respectively. The study aims to identify risks associated with infectious airborne pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, so decision makers can implement strategies to mitigate risks and ensure operational readiness and mission success.

"Lessons learned and recommendations from the COVID-related deployments highlighted the need to further evaluate particle dispersal in the medical spaces of the ship to identify potential risks to medical staff and patients," said Marty Sikes, associate executive director of NSRI chemical and biological defense programs. "To my knowledge this is the first study of its kind conducted on the hospital ships while underway."

Funded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, an NSRI team led by Donnie Huston, research scientist, and supported by Sikes and Senior Scientists Rick Arestad and Kevin Crown, investigated particle dispersal in the complex and turbulent shipboard environment. The team used fluorescent tracer particles with unique signatures not naturally present to quantify existing risks and optimize mitigation strategies.

The team conducted 59 tests using a custom aerosol generator designed by NSRI Gabe Lucero, senior research engineer, and a network of particle sensors that provided continuous environmental monitoring. Placement of the sensors throughout the ship's medical spaces allowed for precise, real-time measurement of airborne particle spread and clearance.

Findings and conclusions from the study will play a critical role in informing how the Navy and Military Sealift Command protects medical staff and patients from aerosolized pathogens on the only two hospital ships in the fleet.

"As a retired Naval Officer, it was an exciting opportunity for me to be at sea again and spend time with today's sailors," Sikes said. "It was also a rewarding experience knowing that our efforts will have a direct impact on protecting sailors and patients."

About the National Strategic Research Institute

Through the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska leading scientists deliver innovative national security research, technology, product and strategy development, training and exercises, and subject matter expertise to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. One of only 15 DOD-designated University Affiliated Research Centers in the country, NSRI is sponsored by U.S. Strategic Command and works to ensure the United States' safety and preparedness against increasingly sophisticated threats. Read about our mission.

SOURCE National Strategic Research Institute