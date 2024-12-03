NSRI's national security R&D portfolio reaches $293M, spans 65 active projects

2024 biennial report highlights critical solutions, strategic partnerships & research capabilities

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) at the University of Nebraska (NU) has published the 2024 biennial report, Strategic Deterrence & Global Resilience: Advancing Integrated Readiness, to document the institute's mission, financial and collaborative achievements throughout the last two years and since it was established in 2012. Experience the report at nsri.nebraska.edu/report2024.

Characterized by tumultuous real-world events, a steady stream of new and evolved U.S. national security strategies and significant scientific disruptions, the timeframe of this report from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024, demonstrated the continually advancing nature of deterrence and defense — and the critical need for leading research and development.

NSRI serves as the University Affiliated Research Center (UARC) designated by the U.S. Department of Defense, sponsored by U.S. Strategic Command and affiliated with NU. In this trusted role, the institute provides novel research, technology, training and expertise to improve the U.S. capability to deter, interdict and respond to strategic threats.

"Though NSRI's work seems complex, its value over the two years covered by this report is seen in simplicity — respond, advance, deliver," writes Maj. Gen., USAF (Ret.) Rick Evans, NSRI executive director, in his opening message of the report. "As a UARC, NSRI strives to create a bridge from the possibilities of science and research to the realities faced by the Nation's warfighters and decision makers. Since its founding in 2012, the institute has steadily enhanced its ability to swiftly initiate research and development, ensuring readiness for action on the battlefield, during emergencies and in real-time situations."

NSRI reports $293 million in total award value for 188 contracts since 2012 and $150 million in total executed research.

To provide context to its mission space, the report features summaries of context and capabilities from each of NSRI's research focus areas:

Strategic Deterrence & Nuclear Programs

Chemical & Biological Threat Detection & Countermeasure Development

Medical Countermeasures

Threat-Based Training & Exercise Support

Food, Agriculture & Environment Security

During the reporting period, NSRI's research teams from each of these areas worked closely with 33 DOD and federal government sponsors and 62 NU faculty and students through 65 active projects. They tackled emerging challenges, leveraging research to identify new threats, applying new concepts and technology to mitigate risks and pioneering capabilities to serve as a force multiplier for the Nation's defense and intelligence communities.

To demonstrate the effectiveness and relevance of NSRI's capabilities and commitment, the report features 27 deliverables within four themes:

Foresight for tailored solutions

Thought leadership for actionable outcomes

Rapid response to real-time challenges

Optimized data and skills for efficient decision making

"The NSRI team is proud to serve in the capacities represented by this report," Evans writes. "We hope readers feel called to join us as we work with our protectors to proactively deter, rapidly respond to and safely mitigate the ever-changing threats to our Nation."

The report is also available as a PDF at nsri.nebraska.edu/BR2024.

About the National Strategic Research Institute

Through the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska leading scientists deliver innovative national security research, technology, product and strategy development, training and exercises, and subject matter expertise to the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies. One of only 15 DOD-designated University Affiliated Research Centers in the country, NSRI is sponsored by U.S. Strategic Command and works to ensure the United States' safety and preparedness against increasingly sophisticated threats. Read about our mission.

