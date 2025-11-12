NSS Labs Selects ectacom GmbH to Expand Cybersecurity Representation in Central Europe

AUSTIN, Texas and MUNICH, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NSS Labs, the leading authority in independent cybersecurity product validation today announced that ectacom GmbH, a German value-added distributor, will be representing NSS Labs in the Central European regions of Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DACH) and Poland.

Through this collaboration enterprises, service providers, and security vendors in the region will gain access to NSS Labs real-world cybersecurity testing services, helping organizations strengthen defenses, ensure compliance, and reduce risk.

Among the services offered will be Minion by NSS Labs, a managed security testing service based on live attack scenarios, including malware, exploits, evasion techniques, and false positives sourced from active threat intelligence. Delivered remotely with encrypted control, Minion allows customers to:

Continuously monitor ongoing test results

Track improvements in security products over time

Generate compliance-ready documentation without the burden of in-house test management

This service is designed to support CISOs, CIOs, and Chief Risk Officers in meeting the growing demands of regulatory compliance, supply chain assurance, and resilience.

"ectacom understands the cybersecurity challenges enterprises face today," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of NSS Labs. "As we expand globally, we are delighted to be represented by ectacom in Central Europe."

"We are very proud to be partnering with NSS Labs again," added Tomé Spasov, Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at ectacom GmbH. "Enterprises continue to face significant breach risks, and testing provides the validation needed to ensure vendor products are meeting critical security performance standards."

About ectacom

ectacom is one of the leading independent German Value-Added Distributors (VAD) for complex IT, OT, and IoT solutions and services. The company works closely with channel partners and integrators, to help companies improve infrastructure efficiency, optimize processes, and maintain compliance. For more information, please visit ectacom.com

About NSS Labs

NSS Labs delivers research-backed insights through its advanced testing platforms, empowering enterprises, security vendors, and service providers to make informed, evidence-based cybersecurity decisions. By handling the heavy lifting of testing for effectiveness, performance, and suitability, NSS Labs helps clients move beyond assumptions to gain actionable clarity. Its auditing and governance services offer continuous assurance that deployed security technologies are performing as expected—protecting investments and supporting accountability. For more information visit nsslabs.com

