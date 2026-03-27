NSSF Praises Utah's Gov. Cox for Signing Firearms Liabilities Amendments into Law

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, praises Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox for signing House Bill 214, Firearms Liability Amendments, into law in a ceremony in Salt Lake City. The NSSF-supported House Bill 214 amends civil liability laws to protect firearm and firearm accessory related businesses. The new law prevents foreign nationals and political subdivisions from launching junk lawsuits and creating civil liabilities for manufacturers, sellers and trade organizations. NSSF's Nephi Cole, Director, Government Relations – State Affairs (fifth from right), was on hand for the signing ceremony.

"Utah is leading the nation in adding protections for members of the firearm and ammunition industry from activists who engage in lawfare to enact gun control measures through frivolous litigation," Cole said. "Utah lawmakers recognized that malevolent actors have ignored the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) to bring frivolous lawsuits against members of the firearm and ammunition industry for the criminal misuse of lawfully sold firearms. With Governor Cox's signature, Utah is making clear that gun control advocates will not be allowed to launch junk lawsuits against the firearm industry in Utah."

House Bill 214, Firearms Liability Amendments, blocks lawsuits gun control advocates have pursued in an attempt to circumvent the bipartisan PLCAA. This new Utah law specifically addresses the so-called "predicate exception" and adds PLCAA-like protections to firearm accessories and products intended to be attached to and used in conjunction with firearms and ammunition (e.g., suppressors).

Utah is the first state to pass the NSSF's state liability reform language and brings added protection against attempts by gun control advocates to force "legislation through litigation" and impose gun control measures that have been expressly rejected by legislative bodies. The PLCAA blocks lawsuits that attempt to hold firearm and ammunition industry companies liable for the criminal actions of third parties who misuse the industry's legal, lawful sold, non-defective products. More specifically, this commonsense law ensures that responsible and law-abiding federally licensed manufacturers and retailers of firearms and ammunition are not unjustly blamed in federal and state civil actions for "the harm caused by those who criminally or unlawfully misuse" these products that function as designed and intended.

About NSSF

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.

SOURCE NATIONAL SHOOTING SPORTS FOUNDATION