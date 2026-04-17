NSSF Salutes Kentucky Legislature for Veto Override to Prevent Lawfare Against Firearm Industry

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, salutes the Kentucky legislature for voting, in an overwhelming manner, to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of legislation to prevent frivolous lawsuits against members of the firearm industry for the criminal misuse of firearms by remote third parties.

Kentucky's House of Representatives voted 80-19 to override Gov. Beshear's veto of HB 78. Kentucky's Senate voted 31-6. The NSSF-supported Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms (PLCAA) Clarification Act (HB 78) establishes legal immunity for firearm and ammunition manufacturers and retailers against lawsuits arising from criminal or unlawful misuse of lawfully sold products. This law enhances existing protections provided by the federal PLCAA. State-level PLCAA bills have become necessary, however, after some courts failed to faithfully apply the federal law as Congress intended. Laws like Kentucky's HB 78 are necessary because a number of antigun states have enacted laws aimed at defying Congress to purposefully circumvent the PLCAA to allow the very sort of frivolous lawsuits the federal law bars. This new, growing wave of lawfare is aimed at bankrupting the firearm industry.

"Kentucky's legislators are standing with the rule of law, and this veto override corrects the wrong Governor Beshear set into motion when he vetoed this commonsense legislation," said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF's Senior Vice President & General Counsel. "Governor Beshear acknowledged when he vetoed this bill that this legislation would prevent frivolous and harassing lawsuits for violence committed by criminals. Governor Beshear chose to stand with special interest gun control groups that would abuse our courts to advance gun control legislation through litigation. Kentucky's legislators stood with the rule of law, that those who commit heinous criminal acts are the ones who should be held responsible."

Governor Beshear, in his veto message, admitted that criminal misuse of firearms is not the responsibility of firearm manufacturers. He attempted to scapegoat and blame the highly regulated firearm industry for crimes committed by remote third parties.

"Members of the firearm industry are no more responsible for the actions of criminals than Kentucky's bourbon distillers are responsible for drunk driving deaths," Keane added.

Those responsible for heinous criminal acts are called criminals. Obsfucating that accountability to pander to gun control special interests is a perversion of justice. NSSF is deeply grateful to the Kentucky legislators who voted to override the governor's veto for their principled stand to hold criminals responsible for their crimes.

About NSSF

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.

SOURCE NATIONAL SHOOTING SPORTS FOUNDATION