NSSF's Project ChildSafe and Local Leaders Launch "Project ChildSafe Tuscaloosa" to Promote Firearm Safety

NSSF and partners to distribute nearly 1,000 free gun locks to Tuscaloosa residents to encourage secure firearm storage and help prevent accidents

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, and its Project ChildSafe® program today announced the launch of "Project ChildSafe Tuscaloosa" in collaboration with Tuscaloosa Police Department, the Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Office and local organizations. The comprehensive countywide initiative aims to promote responsible firearm ownership and secure firearm storage practices across the community to prevent accidents, thefts and misuse, including suicide.

NSSF Project ChildSafe Logo (PRNewsfoto/NSSF)

"We're grateful to work with Tuscaloosa law enforcement to provide hundreds of gun locks and educational resources to residents and remind the community about the importance of firearm safety and to securely store firearms when not in use," said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO. "Secure storage helps prevent unwanted access to guns and makes our families and communities safer. It's the best way to help prevent firearm-related misuse, accidents and suicides."

"Our department's priority is ensuring safety and building community trust," said Tuscaloosa Police Department Acting Chief Severn "Sebo" Sanders. "The Tuscaloosa Police Department's partnership with Project ChildSafe is part of this important effort to make Tuscaloosa safer for our families, neighbors and visitors and reduce gun accidents, misuse and fatalities."

During a press conference at the Tuscaloosa Police Department Headquarters, officials and community members from across Tuscaloosa gathered to emphasize the importance of simple, everyday actions gun owners can take to help prevent firearm-related accidents, thefts and suicides. In addition to the press conference, Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office are hosting two gun lock distribution events, allowing Tuscaloosa residents to pick up free Project ChildSafe cable gun locks, no questions asked, and safety literature.

"Our office is honored to join Project ChildSafe and the Tuscaloosa Police Department in promoting gun safety and secure storage in our communities," said Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy GW Keller. "Storing firearms properly — with a gun lock, gun safe or secure storage devices for vehicles — is one simple step to keep our communities safe."

Project ChildSafe Focus Communities is a nationwide program of the NSSF focused on promoting responsible firearm ownership and storage. The program works closely with local leaders and organizations to address each community's unique needs and help spread firearm safety messages through trusted local channels.

Additional community partners include:

Alabama Kickboxing

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) — Alabama Chapter

A Girl and A Gun — Birmingham Chapter

National African American Gun Association (NAAGA)

Tuscaloosa Mental Health Alliance

Tuscaloosa Gun Works

Women for Gun Rights

NSSF's Project ChildSafe has delivered hundreds of cable gun locks and educational resources to local partners for distribution among Tuscaloosa residents at no cost. A digital advertising campaign will also run throughout Tuscaloosa County, providing residents with information on where to obtain free gun locks and emphasizing the importance of secure firearm storage.

For more information on Project ChildSafe Communities and how to get involved, visit projectchildsafe.org.

About Project ChildSafe: NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, launched Project ChildSafe in 1999 (originally as Project HomeSafe). Since 1999, the program has provided more than 41 million free firearm safety kits that include gun locks to firearm owners in all 50 states through partnerships with thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country. That's in addition to the more than 70 million free locking devices manufacturers have included, and continue to include, with new firearms sold since 1998. While helping to prevent accidents among children is a focus, Project ChildSafe is intended to help adults practice greater firearm safety in the home. More information is available at projectchildsafe.org.

About NSSF: NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.

SOURCE NATIONAL SHOOTING SPORTS FOUNDATION