nT-Tao Achieves Major Fusion Milestone: C3 Prototype Reaches Operational Status and First Plasma in Under Three Months

Propelling the company's rapid engineering cycle, the C3 system transitions from assembly to first plasma in record time, supporting nT-Tao's scalable approach to compact fusion.

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nT-Tao, an Israeli compact fusion energy company, today announced the successful completion of a development milestone with the full transition of its C3 prototype to operational status. In a significant demonstration of the company's rapid engineering capabilities, the C3 system successfully fired its first plasma pulses in just over two months from the start of assembly.

Hydrogen plasma shot in C3 magnetic fields, with interferometer port in view

The C3 prototype is the latest evolution in nT-Tao's mission to develop a compact, modular fusion reactor. It builds directly upon the successful experimental campaign of the C2-A system, which achieved plasma temperatures of approximately one million degrees (~100 eV) at the intended high-density regime. Those results support the company's unique magnetic confinement and pulsed power approach, providing the high-fidelity experimental data required to advance to this next iteration.

"The transition from the completion of magnetic confinement validation to first plasma in just over two months is a testament to our team's flexibility and ability to execute rapidly," said Dr. Yoav Shoshani, Director of Experiments & Diagnostics at nT-Tao. "This milestone reflects our core philosophy of a quick, iterative engineering cycle where we move from simulation and fabrication to experimental validation in under twelve months. With C3, we are not just testing a design, we are accelerating the pace at which fusion hardware is refined, validated, and proven."

The C3 prototype incorporates comprehensive design refinements across its magnets, pulsed power systems, diagnostics, and overall system integration. Designed to extend plasma performance beyond previous generations, the current experimental campaign aims to achieve higher temperatures and increased confinement times. Data harvested from C3 will be used to further validate nT-Tao's simulations and inform the design of subsequent prototypes on the company's roadmap toward a commercial solution.

nT-Tao's unique approach centers on a compact fusion topology that allows for modular, on-site installations. By focusing on a smaller footprint than traditional fusion projects, nT-Tao aims to provide a versatile energy solution for distributed power grids, industrial centers, and off-grid applications. The successful operation of C3 marks a concrete step forward in translating theoretical fusion concepts into repeatable, scalable, and testable hardware.

nT-Tao is developing a compact fusion reactor capable of generating 10-20 MW of clean, safe, and stable power, with a final system designed to be compact, scalable, and affordable. Engineered for scalability and rapid deployment, nT-Tao's solution is adaptable to a wide range of on- and off-grid energy needs, including distributed baseload power, industrial facilities, small towns, ships, data centers, and remote locations. At the core of nT-Tao's breakthrough technology is a proprietary plasma heating method and an innovative magnetic topology, enabling significantly higher plasma densities. This unique approach, combined with fast development iterations, dramatically reduces the size, cost, and complexity of fusion energy reactors, bringing commercially viable fusion closer to reality. Co-founded by Oded Gour-Lavie, Doron Weinfeld, and Boaz Weinfeld, nT-Tao is on a mission to redefine the global energy landscape by developing a transformative nuclear fusion technology that will drive the transition toward a cleaner, decarbonized, and sustainable future. For more information, visit www.nt-tao.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

