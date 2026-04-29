nT-Tao and Israel's National Water Company Mekorot Partner to Explore Fusion Energy for Critical Water Infrastructure

Agreement establishes a framework to supply clean, continuous power to critical water infrastructure and a dedicated R&D pilot facility

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nT-Tao, an Israeli compact fusion energy company, and Mekorot, Israel's national water company, today announced a strategic collaboration to explore fusion energy as a power source for critical water and wastewater infrastructure. The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which includes plans to establish a dedicated research and development center and pilot facility to support future deployment. This partnership marks a meaningful step toward enabling reliable, clean baseload energy for critical water infrastructure, strengthening resilience, and supporting long-term water security.

Rendering of a water desalination plant powered by the Tao Energy Box.

Under the MoU, Mekorot and nT-Tao will collaborate to examine and refine advanced fusion-based technologies designed to supply clean, continuous, and reliable energy to water facilities, including desalination, waste management, and more. The collaboration aligns nT-Tao's compact fusion power system with the operational requirements of national critical infrastructure, establishing a pathway toward future deployment. The dedicated research and development center will be the first pilot facility to support the development and validation of nT-Tao's next-phase fusion systems, including its final core configuration, under real-world infrastructure conditions.

"As Israel's national water company, we are committed to continuously evaluating advanced technologies that can strengthen the reliability and efficiency of our water infrastructure," said Yossi Yaacoby, VP of Engineering, and Innovation at Mekorot. "Our collaboration with nT-Tao will allow us to explore how fusion energy could help address the significant and growing power needs of critical water and wastewater systems."

The convergence of nT-Tao's compact fusion energy system with critical water infrastructure addresses two of the most pressing bottlenecks facing modern infrastructure development: access to stable power and reliable water supply. As energy-intensive sectors such as data centers expand, demand is rising not only for uninterrupted electricity but also for large volumes of clean water, often produced through desalination and advanced treatment processes that require continuous, high-density power. Compact fusion energy offers a potential pathway to support both—at scale and on-site—without compounding grid stress or water scarcity.

Mekorot is Israel's largest civilian energy consumer, with power demand accounting for roughly 4% of total state demand and annual electricity costs approaching NIS 1 billion. Reducing energy costs, limiting exposure to price volatility, and securing reliable alternative power sources for both routine and emergency operations represent central strategic priorities for the company.

nT-Tao is building a compact, modular fusion power system designed to deliver on-site, continuous, high-reliability electricity for industrial and infrastructure applications. The company's approach emphasizes rapid engineering cycles, system scalability, and integration into environments where dependable baseload power is essential.

"Water infrastructure represents one of the most demanding and consequential use cases for fusion energy," said Oded Gour-Lavie, CEO and Co-Founder of nT-Tao. "These systems cannot tolerate interruptions, volatility, or uncertainty in power supply. Partnering with Mekorot and Israel's National Water Carrier allows us to develop fusion technology directly aligned with real-world infrastructure requirements—bringing fusion into the systems that underpin modern society, economic stability, and public resilience."

The MoU outlines a phased collaboration. In 2026, the parties intend to conduct preliminary technical and feasibility assessments toward the establishment of a dedicated R&D center. In parallel, the collaboration will advance early-stage technical and business alignment within a Strategic Design Partner framework, shaping a phased pathway toward future deployment.

About nT-Tao

nT-Tao is building a compact, on-site fusion energy system capable of generating 20MW of clean, safe, and stable power. Engineered for manufacturability, scalability, and rapid deployment, nT-Tao's solution is adaptable to a wide range of on- and off-grid energy needs, including distributed baseload power, industrial facilities, small towns, ships, data centers, and remote locations. Co-founded by Oded Gour-Lavie, Doron Weinfeld, and Boaz Weinfeld, nT-Tao is on a mission to redefine the global distributed energy landscape - delivering fusion power that is practical, deployable, and built for the world's most demanding energy challenges. For more information, visit www.nt-tao.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Mekorot

Mekorot, Israel's national water company, has been at the forefront of the country's water security and development for 89 years. The company provides comprehensive water solutions spanning resource management, desalination, wastewater treatment, agricultural water reuse, water quality, and supply security. Mekorot also operates a startup incubator, employs thousands of professionals, and delivers consulting services across four continents. Since 2003, it has maintained the highest local credit rating, ilAAA, from S&P Maalot. In 2019, Mekorot listed bonds on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and has since raised more than NIS 5 billion while preserving its top credit rating. For more information, visit www.mekorot-int.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Brandon Weinstock

Allison Lane, Inc.

[email protected]

https://www.mekorot-int.com

SOURCE nT-Tao