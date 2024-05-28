nT-Tao Compact Fusion Power Welcomes Keishin Sasaki to its Advisory Board

With decades of experience working with Japan's government and industry leaders, Keishin will help advance nT-Tao's mission of creating compact fusion energy.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nT-Tao , the compact fusion power company setting a new standard for the future of clean energy, today announced that Mr. Keishin Sasaki has joined its Advisory Board. Japan is a strategic market for nT-Tao, with recent investments from Honda and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital . Keishin brings decades of experience working with Japan's governments and industry leaders to nT-Tao's advisory board, and will help advance nT-Tao's mission of developing a compact fusion energy solution.

Keishin Sasaki is CEO and Founder of e-solutions, inc , a Tokyo-based company founded in 1999 that is dedicated to working with companies focused on sustainability to address society's greatest challenges. In line with his corporate mission, Keishin has uncovered social problems, raised awareness, and created sustainable businesses in multiple fields including the environment, health and education. More recently, while Sasaki-san continues to serve as a trusted advisor to corporations, he is also working with the Japanese government to help shape Japan's vision and strategies on crucial topics such as new energy, fighting against infectious diseases, developing a plan for Japan's aging society, and more. Mr. Sasaki is a Research Affiliate at the MIT Institute for Medical Engineering and Science, an Advisory Board member of the MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative, and a Guest Professor of Keio University School of Medicine. Keishin holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master's degree in engineering from Keio University.

"We are excited to announce that Mr. Keishin Sasaki is joining nT-Tao's advisory board," said Oded Gour-Lavie, CEO and Co-Founder of nT-Tao. "Sasaki-san is highly regarded in Japan as a trusted advisor on issues of sustainability and reducing energy consumption. With his decades of experience and familiarity with Japan's know-how and industrial capabilities, we look forward to Keishin's guidance as we continue to develop nT-Tao's compact fusion R&D capabilities."

nT-Tao is pioneering a compact and scalable fusion solution aimed at significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels and overcoming the limitations of existing renewable energy sources. nT-Tao's "dynamic stellarator" is a unique approach that includes a proprietary magnetic chamber topology that dramatically reduces energy loss and effectively maintains core temperature, enabling the creation of a Super Stabilized Confined Plasma. Additionally, nT-Tao's power supply technology is expected to enable plasma heating at densities orders of magnitude higher than other approaches. Coupled with its significantly reduced pulse length, nT-Tao's dynamic stellarator is also designed to enable an astounding increase in the rate of ion collisions and yield greater overall efficiency, resulting in a much smaller fusion reactor footprint. nT-Tao's compact fusion design - the size of a shipping container - will be scalable and easily integrated into a multitude of settings and power requirements. Once commercialized, its versatile design and independent solution will make it adaptable for everything from industrial facilities to small towns, to data centers, off-grid locations and much more.

"I am honored to join nT-Tao's advisory board at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Keishin Sasaki. "nT-Tao's approach to developing fusion energy is a unique alternative that shows real promise in advancing fusion faster and with a broad range of potential applications. With investment from two of Japan's leading multinationals, nT-Tao is already positioned to significantly benefit from Japan's knowledge base and I look forward to strengthening nT-Tao's relationships in Japan and deepening collaboration and investment between Japan and Israel in the area of fusion energy."

nT-Tao is redefining the global energy sector by engineering a compact and scalable nuclear fusion energy technology with the goal of achieving commercialization this decade. The company's proprietary ultra-fast plasma heating method will enable it to reach significantly higher densities than other fusion reactors, thereby making its fusion reaction orders of magnitude more effective and resulting in significantly greater efficiency of energy production than other leading solutions. Co-founded in 2019 by Oded Gour-Lavie, Doron Weinfeld, and Boaz Weinfeld, nT-Tao emerged from stealth in 2022 and is headquartered in Israel. For more information, visit www.nt-tao.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

