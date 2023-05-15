NT-Tao joins Princeton E-ffiliates Partnership run by the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment

NT-Tao 's inclusion expands the reach of E-ffiliates into the burgeoning fusion energy industry

PRINCETON, N.J., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NT-Tao , the nuclear fusion energy company setting a new standard for the future of clean energy, today announced that it has joined Princeton E-ffiliates Partnership (E-ffiliates), a membership program administered by Princeton University's Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment.

As an E-ffiliates member, NT-Tao will have access to a community of energy and environmental experts at Princeton contributing to innovative strategies for accelerating the world toward its clean energy goals. As part of the partnership, NT-Tao will be working closely with fusion expert Egemen Kolemen , associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment at Princeton University, and staff research physicist at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, to continue exploring ways to unlock fusion's potential as a clean energy resource.

"The urgency of the climate crisis combined with the inherent challenges of current renewable energy sources means that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to develop an innovative fusion energy solution that catalyzes the world toward decarbonization," said Morielle Lotan, Head of Strategy at NT-Tao. "NT-Tao looks forward to working closely with the Andlinger Center and other E-ffiliates members on new ideas and approaches for the clean energy transition."

The partnership with NT-Tao marks the first fusion company to join E-ffiliates, strengthening the research expertise of the Andlinger Center in the growing fusion energy sector.

"Fusion research is a dynamic and exciting field to be in, offering technologies that could revolutionize the world's energy future," said Barry Rand, director for external partnerships at the Andlinger Center and professor of electrical and computer engineering and the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment. "E-ffiliates is excited to partner with NT-Tao to extend our reach into such a promising and rapidly evolving industry."

"The solutions-driven approach of the Andlinger Center aligns well with NT-Tao's mission of achieving rapid commercialization of fusion energy technology," said Oded Gour-Lavie, CEO and Co-founder of NT-Tao, "We look forward to collaborating with Princeton University's academic and industry experts to push the fusion energy revolution forward."

About NT-Tao

NT-Tao is disrupting the global energy sector by engineering a compact and scalable nuclear fusion energy technology with the goal of achieving commercialization this decade. The company's proprietary ultra-fast plasma heating method will enable it to reach 1000 times higher density than other fusion reactors, thereby making its fusion reaction 1 million times more effective and resulting in significantly greater efficiency of energy production than other leading solutions. Co-founded by Oded Gour-Lavie, Doron Weinfeld, and Boaz Weinfeld, NT-Tao's mission is to enable the world to transition away from conventional energy sources such as oil, natural gas, and coal and move towards fusion energy technology, which is the cleanest, most sustainable energy source and the surest path to a decarbonized future. Emerging from stealth in 2022 and headquartered in Israel, NT-Tao is dedicated to offering the world a cleaner and safer energy alternative. For more information visit www.nt-tao.com .

About Princeton's Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment

The Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment is a multidisciplinary research and education center, with a mission to develop technologies and solutions to secure the world's energy and environmental future. The Andlinger Center supports a vibrant and expanding program of research and teaching in the areas of sustainable energy-technology development, energy efficiency, and environmental protection and remediation, with a chief goal of translating fundamental knowledge into practical energy and environmental solutions. The center was founded in 2008 and began its operations in the fall of 2010. For more information, visit acee.princeton.edu or follow the Andlinger Center's work on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Joseph Moses

Campaign PR

[email protected]

SOURCE NT-Tao