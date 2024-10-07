NTC Launches Imperial, the new eye drops product line on THE PATIENT'S SIDE

MILAN, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTC, an international pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan, Italy, announced today to have embraced a strategic partnership with Silgan Dispensing Systems, a global leading supplier of dispensing solutions in healthcare to commercialize a set of new NTC proprietary eye drops with the innovative Silgan technology Iridya™, a new preservative free multidose eye dropper.

Riccardo Carbucicchio (PRNewsfoto/NTC Pharma)

"Thanks to Iridya™, we improve our innovative dry eye portfolio, pursuing maximum patient satisfaction and compliance", says Marcello Selvaggio, NTC Global Head Ophthalmology. "We launched the Imperial product line for dry eye offering to our partners a solution that blends the benefits of the other main multidose preservative free devices into one, the Imperial product line, based on our innovative product range".

NTC is going to present the Imperial line during CPhI in Milan, supporting with evidence the innovation of this device characterized by exceptional drop control for precise dosing, elongated tip for a greater accuracy in instillation, and advanced ergonomics to assure a low squeeze force bottle.

"We are excited to unleash the potential of the Iridya technology of a leading company like Silgan," – says Riccardo Carbucicchio, CEO of NTC - "The NTC Imperial line is a further proof of NTC's focus on unmet medical needs and its continuous search for innovative solutions. The Imperial products will enhance the patient experience in dry eye and are designed to stay on the side of the patient".

"We are excited and proud to have partnered with NTC, a leading company in the ophthalmic market that has placed its trust in Silgan Dispensing Systems and our product Iridya™" - says Eric Demaris, Commercial Director EMEA Silgan Dispensing Healthcare. "We are certain that this collaboration will allow us to offer increasingly better solutions in the treatment of dry eye diseases based on Iridya preservative-free technology. Thanks to Iridya™ proven formula protection, broad compatibility, output accuracy and comfortable ergonomics, we can ensure brand owners deliver more secure dosing, drop after drop, to their patients."

NTC research makes innovation accessible to everyone and enhances product potential by looking at people's daily care needs and application habits.

The Imperial product line is a testimony to NTC's historical vocation for innovation to improve the experience and practice of care.

NTC offers products that increase people's participation and control, thus enhancing better compliance.

About NTC

A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan - Italy, with distributors and partners in more than 100 countries, engaged in research, development, registration, and commercialization of drugs, medical devices, and food supplements in ophthalmology, and other therapeutic areas including pediatrics, gynecology, and gastroenterology. NTC offers more than 200 partners innovative and highquality standard pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit www.ntcpharma.com

About Silgan Dispensing Systems

Silgan Dispensing is a global leader in the design, development and distribution of highly engineered pumps and sprayers in the Home, Health and Beauty markets creating dispensing solutions for some of the world's most iconic brands.

