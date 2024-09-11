Nth Degree Partners with Shamrock Capital to Position for Next Stage of Growth

Strategic Investment from Shamrock to Bolster Nth Degree's Leading Services Platform in a Growing Live Events Market

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nth Degree (the "Company"), a leading event management and experiential marketing company, today announced a strategic investment from Shamrock Capital ("Shamrock"), the Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors. The partnership, which is expected to strengthen the Company's presence in the rapidly growing live event sector, will seek to establish an unparalleled platform for the development of new business opportunities across the broader industry.

Over its 45-year history, Nth Degree has built a business that today spans labor and project management for trade show exhibits, experiential installations, and retail environments. The company delivers bespoke event strategies and expert operational support through the Nth Degree Events group, and holistic and integrated event services for some of the largest trade shows and corporate events in the United States through its Fern Exposition Services group. The investment from Shamrock will enhance and expand Nth Degree's ability to deliver these cutting-edge experiences across a range of industries including technology, healthcare, automotive and sports, among others.

"We believe Nth Degree's comprehensive suite of solutions position us for substantial growth in the multi-billion dollar market for in-person events," said John Hense, CEO of Nth Degree. "Joining forces with Shamrock further enables our customer-centric team to build on existing momentum to scale our operations, expand our offerings, and continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the event industry."

"As long-time investors in trade shows, live events, and agencies and marketing services companies, we are thrilled to welcome Nth Degree to the Shamrock family," said Andy Howard, Partner and Executive Committee member of Shamrock. "Nth Degree has proven to provide best-in-class, mission critical labor and event management solutions to an evolving industry and our investment will build upon their already stellar platform."

Nth Degree will continue to operate under its current leadership team and structure, ensuring continuity for clients and maintaining the high standards of service that have been the Company's hallmark.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor and Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor to Shamrock Capital on the transaction. DLA Piper served as legal advisor and J.P. Morgan served as exclusive financial advisor to Nth Degree on the transaction.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $6.6 billion of assets under management.* Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and content owners, and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com .

*Reported AUM for Shamrock Capital is as of June 30, 2024, and pro-forma for the Nth Degree transaction and other transactions closed post June 30, 2024.

About Nth Degree

Nth Degree is one of the top trade show, exhibit, and event management companies and experiential agencies in the country. Our job is to craft and deliver the wow moments that build stronger brands. From our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and more than 30 satellite offices across North America, Europe and Asia, we serve our clients at over 13,000 event and trade show projects annually. Additional information is available at nthdegree.com .

Media:

Mickey Mandelbaum, Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Shamrock Capital Advisors, LLC