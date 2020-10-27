Ntiva and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisition of eGuard Technology Services

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Ntiva, Inc., ("Ntiva" or the "Company") a leading provider of managed IT services, strategic consulting, cloud services, cyber-security and telecom solutions, has completed the acquisition of eGuard Technology Services ("eGuard Tech"), a managed IT services provider based in Washington DC.

Founded in 2004, eGuard Tech brings a team of highly talented professionals committed to delivering strategic value to businesses looking to use technology to help them grow. Ntiva remains committed to continuing expansion in the DC market and eGuard Tech's local presence assists with this goal.

This transaction represents Ntiva's eighth acquisition in the U.S., reinforcing the Company's continued growth in the MSP market. eGuard Tech's experienced team strengthens Ntiva's mid-market and enterprise focused practices throughout the Washington DC and Baltimore areas.

"We are pleased to welcome the eGuard Tech team to the Ntiva family," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "eGuard Tech, founded in 2004, has a proven track record of providing outstanding services to their clients. As a company with a deeply rooted track record of building relationships and growing their employees, eGuard Tech is a perfect fit with the existing Ntiva culture."

"eGuard Tech has long committed to differentiating our services by being the strategic technology and business consultant to our clients and delivering innovative technology solutions. Our partnership with Ntiva has offered us the opportunity to expand on these services while providing a deep bench in the crucial areas of security and cloud solutions," said Khaled Farhang, CEO of eGuard Tech. "We are very excited to be working with a great team at Ntiva to expand on the vision we had from the beginning when we started eGuard Tech in 2004."

Southfield Capital acquired Ntiva in 2016 in partnership with Ntiva's founder and CEO, Steven Freidkin. The eGuard Tech acquisition will increase Ntiva's client base to over 1,400 organizations located across the U.S., including Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, New York, Southern Florida, and Southern California. Southfield Partner, Heb James, commented on the transaction, "The combination of Ntiva and eGuard Tech will enable the Company to further scale its managed IT service offering and enhance its presence in the DC Metro area. We're excited to partner with Khaled and the eGuard Tech team to accelerate growth and continue to build upon the Company's industry leading service offering."

Crestline Investors provided debt financing. Finn, Dixon & Herling provided legal counsel to Ntiva and Southfield Capital.



About Ntiva

Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise and support, including managed IT services, strategic consulting, cloud services, cyber-security and telecom solutions. Their team of world-class talent genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to a successful partnership. Ntiva's ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business performance.

For more information, please visit www.ntiva.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – $12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.



For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.



Our Team:

Andy Levison, Managing Partner

Andy Cook, Partner

Heb James, Partner

Tim Lewis, Partner

Brandon Pinderhughes, Principal

Chris Grambling, Vice President

Josh Sylvan, Senior Associate

Logan Vorwerk, Associate

Mike Weber, Associate

Carlson Rainer, VP of Business Development

Jon Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer





