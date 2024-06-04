Protos Security and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisition of Summit Off Duty Services

GREENWICH, Conn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Security Services Holdings LLC, ("Protos"), a tech-enabled vendor managed security services provider in North America, has completed the acquisition of Summit Off Duty Services ("Summit"), an off-duty police officer security provider. The acquisition of Summit represents Protos' tenth acquisition since partnering with Southfield.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, Summit manages onsite security for clients nationwide, providing security and law enforcement industry expertise through a vast nationwide network of police officers. Summit's suite of services and features provides access to more than 60,000 police officers, representing more than 1,400 law enforcement agencies.

Alex Smith, President of Summit said, "Our commitment to providing high quality security solutions aligned closely with Protos' mission, making the partnership a favorable path for Summit. I am confident that Protos and Summit will continue to drive success and improve the security experience. Our cultures are well-aligned in terms of our business models as we both focus on delivering reliable security solutions through physical security expertise and a tech-forward approach."

"This acquisition greatly accelerates the growth of our organization and enhances our off-duty law enforcement service offering while also positioning us as the fourth largest security services provider nationally," said Mark Hjelle, CEO at Protos. "The combination of the companies will allow us to better serve clients across the nation with a large network of off-duty officers and is a great investment. We couldn't be prouder to have Summit in our portfolio."

Southfield Partner, Brandon Pinderhughes, commented on the transaction, "We are delighted to welcome the Summit team to the Protos family. The addition of Summit provides greater scale in the attractive off-duty segment and significantly enhances the range of services available to our valued customers."

By continuing to invest in its management team, technology and service capabilities, Protos continues to further its mission to provide differentiated, leading total-value security solutions that deliver world-class service to its customers.

About Protos Security

Protos Security is a premier software-enabled security services provider offering guarding services, off-duty services and remote services for a diverse customer base across North America. Through a unique managed services model, clients gain access to a vast and agile provider network for security service delivery. Protos' unwavering commitment to innovation and software excellence paired with real-time security program data insights ensures that Protos is a relentless advocate for clients and their people.

For more information, please visit www.protossecurity.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

