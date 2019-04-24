Ntiva Completes Strategic Acquisition of Diverse Technology Solutions

GREENWICH, Conn., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Ntiva (the "Company"), a growing IT services company offering managed IT, cloud and cyber-security solutions, completed the acquisition of Diverse Technology Solutions, Inc. ("DTS"), a cloud service provider for hosted data, voice, and business IT solutions.

With this acquisition, Ntiva will expand its geographical coverage to include New York City, Long Island, and Southern Florida, combining the technical strengths of both teams to offer managed and cloud services to businesses looking to successfully compete with technology.

"We are excited to welcome the DTS team to the Ntiva family, adding experience and talent as we continue to grow our footprint," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "As businesses continue to face significant challenges due to rapid technological advancements, the need for managed service platforms with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services is becoming more critical. The SMB market is responsible for most of the job and economic growth in the U.S., but their ability to leverage technology has been limited. There is a huge need, especially when it comes to security solutions, for these companies to have access to the same solutions leveraged by Fortune 500 companies."

"Ntiva was our first choice for an MSP committed to delivering high-quality services backed by extensive technical capabilities," said Clay Hart, Founder and CEO of DTS. "Middle market businesses want to deal with IT providers who are at a certain scale and who have the ability to support mission-critical workloads, as well as provide the security that is necessary as cyber threats continue to escalate. This is the right time for us to join forces with Ntiva, providing an avenue for DTS employees to advance in their careers, as well as offer our clients a stronger portfolio of IT services."

Southfield Capital acquired Ntiva in 2016 in partnership with Ntiva's founder, Steven Freidkin. Southfield Partner, Heb James, commented on the transaction, "DTS represents another great partnership for Ntiva, expanding our geographic presence into New York and Florida and enhancing our service offering and technical expertise to support our customers."

Crestline Investors provided debt financing. Finn, Dixon & Herling provided legal counsel to Ntiva and Southfield Capital.

About Ntiva

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Ntiva provides a full suite of outsourced IT services, including onsite support, remote monitoring, cloud services, backup & disaster recovery, cyber-security, strategic consulting, and telecom solutions. The Company enables its customers to outsource their IT infrastructure, allowing them to improve their performance, reduce costs and enhance security. The DTS acquisition will increase Ntiva's client base to over 700 organizations located across the U.S.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in exceptional, growing companies in the lower middle market. We invest with owners and management teams that are enthusiastic about scaling their operations and look forward to leveraging Southfield's expertise and network to achieve their growth aspirations. Southfield focuses on growth oriented, lower middle market companies in the business services sector.



