NTT and SAP Deepen Strategic Global Relationship

TOKYO and WALLDORF, Germany, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Corporation (NTT) (TYO:9432) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a formation of their strategic alliance that creates a holistic partnership, in which both companies serve as each other's customers, suppliers and co-innovators.

NTT and SAP have worked together for over 30 years, supporting the needs of enterprise businesses. Together both companies have been driving customer success, helping enterprises to adopt integrated solutions across hybrid IT infrastructures, security, applications, business technology platform, delivery and managed services. The deeper relationship enables SAP and NTT to leverage their best capabilities and expertise to deliver solutions that help companies transform into intelligent enterprises.

The strategic alliance creates a new era of digitally connected global value chains and intends to deliver solutions that will support a remote and connected world. These solutions will embrace SAP's vision of an intelligent enterprise. They will incorporate the best of SAP's intelligent technologies — the Internet of Things, edge computing and machine learning, to name a few — with NTT's industry-leading suite of information and communications technology (ICT) and hybrid cloud capabilities worldwide. These connected value chain solutions, which NTT and SAP will look to co-innovate and jointly go-to-market with, will result in a more unified and automated collaboration across customers, suppliers, retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers. A digitally connected value chain will help improve performance, transform the customer experience and enable new business models.

Access to real-time data and analytics will help enterprises become more agile and resilient across the value chain. For example:

Applications enabling connected sites can help track venue and equipment assets, enhancing workforce safety and equipment reliability, and streamlining business operations

can help track venue and equipment assets, enhancing workforce safety and equipment reliability, and streamlining business operations A connected mobility offering can help track moving assets on the road for reliable logistics and secure transportation delivery

offering can help track moving assets on the road for reliable logistics and secure transportation delivery Traceability delivered by a connected product solution can enable end-to-end value chain visibility, from the container-level down to individual product items

"By redefining our global partnership with SAP, we are taking a significant step toward realizing a wholly digitalized society," said Jun Sawada, president and CEO, NTT. "It will allow us to collaborate further to create a better future. Having SAP as our strategic partner allows us to drive more innovations by combining NTT's global industry solutions, system integration, ICT infrastructures, multi-hybrid cloud capabilities, security and managed services with SAP's top-notch applications and technologies. Our joint go-to-market initiatives will also benefit both companies with optimized service offerings."

As one of the world's most innovative companies, delivering services across 190 countries globally, NTT's vision is to contribute to a wholly digitalized society that connects people, communities and enterprises to create a better and smarter world for all. NTT will leverage its unique global value proposition to deliver services that complement SAP's software offerings as a global partner.

"We are entering a new level of collaboration with NTT," said Christian Klein, CEO, SAP. "More than ever, companies see the need to transform their businesses not only within their company walls but also across their networks. Based on our solutions, services and shared focus on customer success, NTT and SAP will help companies around the globe achieve greater resiliency and agility."

NTT has selected SAP as its strategic digital transformation partner for its global group of companies.

NTT plans to automate a series of operations as well as advance the group's management ability through standardizing business processes and enabling data-driven business execution by adopting SAP S/4HANA® and SAP® Ariba® solutions.

SAP has selected NTT as one of its global strategic suppliers to provide a range of services, including infrastructure managed services, application development and consulting, to help SAP support cloud computing solutions for its customers. Additionally, working with NTT, SAP expects to lower operational costs by simplifying and enhancing the network efficiency of the multiple corporate networks of companies acquired by SAP.

About NTT

NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt/.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want — without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact [email protected] and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

SOURCE SAP SE

Related Links

www.sap.com

