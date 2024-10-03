NTT DATA Earns Scaled Agile Inc.'s Platinum Tier as a Global Transformation Partner

Scaled Agile's Platinum Tier Global Transformation Partners have a proven ability to transform the largest and most complex enterprises across the globe.

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility, today welcomed NTT DATA as a Platinum Tier Global Transformation Partner.

As the adoption of SAFe has accelerated worldwide, there is increased demand for integrated support from top-tier partners who know how to navigate challenges that span industries, product types, and geographies.

Congratulations to NTT DATA our first Platinum Tier Global Transformation Partner

Scaled Agile's new Platinum and Diamond Tier Global Transformation Partners offer a competitive advantage, end-to-end training and services, and a proven track record for achieving the most complex, diverse, multi-faceted transformations on a global scale.

Earning the Platinum Tier means NTT DATA and its customers can access exclusive benefits such as a global account management team, co-creation of go-to-market materials to differentiate offerings, ability to distinguish industry expertise, and access to Scaled Agile's leadership through growth strategy meetings and quarterly business reviews.

As a Platinum Tier, NTT DATA and their group has achieved and maintained over 200 SPCs and over 1,500 active SAFe Certified professionals, and has also has led multiple large-scale transformations with SAFe, all with significant customer outcomes and business results.

"After over several years of incredible collaboration, we are thrilled to celebrate NTT DATA's achievement as the first Platinum Global Transformation Partner," said Scaled Agile's CEO, Chris James. "NTT DATA's unwavering commitment and dedication has been key to accelerating global adoption and customers' successful practice of SAFe."

"We are honored to maintain our robust partnership with Scaled Agile, Inc.. Since becoming a Global Transformation Partner in 2020, we are delighted to now celebrate our achievement as a Platinum Global Transformation Partner with Scaled Agile," said Hidehiko Tanaka, Head of Technology and Innovation General Headquarters. "Our knowledge, experience, and global reach enable us to support enterprises at every phase of their digital transformation. By collaborating closely with Scaled Agile, we are providing continuous support to our customers. Additionally, by leveraging Scaled Agile's valuable contents, we aim to further enhance our efforts in talent development and acquisition."

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

