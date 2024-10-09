NU Advisory Partners Welcomes Matt Levy as Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NU Advisory Partners ("NU"), an AI and tech-led executive search and advisory firm, is thrilled to announce the addition of Matt Levy as Partner. Matt brings a wealth of experience in leadership and talent strategy, particularly for technology companies at every stage of growth, from foundation through IPO and beyond.

Matt has an extensive track record of placing CEOs, COOs, board members, and go-to-market leadership across a wide spectrum of sectors, including software, consumer, food and agriculture, climate tech, and biotech. His expertise will further enhance NU's ability to match top executive and board-level talent with the unique needs of venture- and private equity-backed companies.

"Matt's deep knowledge of talent markets, combined with his curious and analytical approach, aligns perfectly with NU's commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients," said Nada Usina , NU's CEO and Co-Founder. "We're excited to see the impact Matt will make as a trusted advisor to both companies and executives."

Prior to joining NU, Matt held venture capital talent roles at Andreessen Horowitz and The Production Board, where he focused on building leadership teams — including C-suite and go-to-market leadership — across multiple high-growth sectors. He began his career in executive search at Kindred Partners and previously worked in international development at the Global Heritage Fund.

NU Advisory Partners was founded in 2023 by Nada Usina, Meredith Rosenberg, Mar Hernandez, and Libby Naumes, who have decades of experience at major search firms recruiting senior executives and board members for prominent organizations. The firm has quickly established itself as a leader in retained executive search, completing high-impact placements for top organizations, with a focus on private capital-backed companies.

About NU Advisory Partners

NU Advisory Partners is a retained executive search and advisory firm specializing in senior executive, operating, and board positions. We recruit exceptional leaders to drive growth, as well as provide assessments of critical human capital issues to ensure our clients' success.

