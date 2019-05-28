Nu Skin Enterprises Names Vince Perfetti As Chief Transformation Officer

PROVO, Utah, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises today announced Vince Perfetti has joined the company as chief transformation officer and senior vice president of technology. He will lead the company's technology transformation to develop an industry-leading customer experience and further empower the company's sales force to build a socially enabled business to attract more customers.

"Technology plays a fundamental role in our vision to become the world's leading business opportunity platform," said Ritch Wood, CEO. "Vince has a proven track record of senior leadership in digital and information technology for global enterprises across multiple industries. His experience and insight will be key in helping us accelerate our efforts."

Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president, added, "In order to become the world's leading opportunity platform, we are focused on attracting more customers through our global sales force. By utilizing technology to enhance each of the touchpoints throughout the customer journey, we are making it easier for our sales force to connect, communicate and build relationships with them."

About Vince Perfetti

Perfetti comes to Nu Skin from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he was a principal consultant on the cloud advisory team, advising enterprise executives on program development to maximize cloud adoption and transformation. He also has senior leadership experience from GE Digital and Dow Jones and Company, where he led the transformation of technology teams and culture.

Perfetti's core strengths lie in merging technology and business strategy to create an enhanced environment built upon a foundation of teamwork and innovation. He has a master's in technology management from Columbia University and an electrical engineering degree with a pre-med minor from Manhattan College.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies, and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and automated controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and a collection of manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

